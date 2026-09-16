Travis Kelce has finally addressed the play that put the Kansas City Chiefs at the centre of an NFL officiating storm. During the Chiefs' 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos, Kelce appeared to hold a defender as Patrick Mahomes ran into the end zone, but no flag came.

NFL fans became involved in that moment, with some accusing officials of giving Kansas City favourable treatment. Kelce discussed the play on the September 16 episode of New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, admitting that it was “definitely a questionable play.”

Travis Kelce Admits ‘Questionable' Hold During Patrick Mahomes Touchdown

The incident happened during Mahomes' rushing touchdown in the first half. As the Chiefs quarterback moved towards the end zone, Kelce was seen making contact with Broncos defender Talanoa Hufanga. Officials did not call holding, allowing Kansas City's touchdown to stand.

Kelce acknowledged the danger of the moment while speaking on New Heights. “That's one of those where you get up slowly, like ‘please don't let there be any laundry on the field',” he said. He added, “Had a man up by his neck. Can't do it. Almost cost us.”

The Chiefs tight end also offered his own explanation of what happened. “And, to be honest, that would have been Pat Mahomes' second rushing touchdown called back in two plays because we literally did the same thing,” Kelce said. He then added, “Technically I didn't grab anything, I just kind of hugged him.”

The no-call did not go unnoticed. Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe criticised the decision on X, while Skip Bayless also referred to the play in a post about Kelce. Several fans accused officials of repeatedly overlooking holding penalties involving the Chiefs.

Chiefs' 31-10 Win Overshadowed By Officiating Debate

The controversy came during an otherwise impressive opening night for Kansas City. The Chiefs began their 2026 campaign with a 31-10 win over Denver, while new running back Kenneth Walker III made an immediate impact with 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Mahomes also had a strong return from his knee injury, throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for another score. Kelce praised the team's performance on New Heights, saying, “We feel like we've got a great team and this team loves each other man.”

For Kelce, the night was also significant personally. His 59-yard reception moved him past Jason Witten into second place on the NFL's all-time tight end receiving yards list. Still, the missed hold became one of the most discussed moments from the Chiefs' opening win.

The officiating debate has also brought fresh online claims that the NFL favours Kansas City. Those are allegations from fans and commentators, not established evidence of a rigged game. Kelce's own admission that the play was “questionable” has nevertheless ensured the controversial call remains part of the conversation after Week 1.