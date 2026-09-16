The Cleveland Browns entered Week 2 with a quarterback debate that had already grown louder after their ugly loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Deshaun Watson struggled as Cleveland fell 34-10, leading some fans and analysts to call for Shedeur Sanders to take over. But the push for Sanders has also brought a new question. Is the rookie really ready to lead the Browns offense? One NFL analyst has now raised that concern, pointing to Sanders' struggles in the offense and the pressure that comes with running a new system. That could make Cleveland's quarterback decision harder.

Shedeur Sanders May Not Be Ready Says NFL Analyst Jason Fitz

Jason Fitz of Yahoo Sports said the Browns may need to consider that Sanders simply is not ready for the role yet. His comments came after Cleveland's Week 1 collapse, when Watson became the main target of criticism.

“To me, I think part of the possibility that we have to acknowledge at some point is that maybe Shedeur just isn't ready.”

Sanders started seven games for Cleveland last season. He completed 56.6% of his passes, throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Fitz also raised concerns about how Sanders handles the offense before the snap.

“Shedeur is overwhelmed when he gets to the line of scrimmage in this offense…he can't run this offense the way it needs to be run to have any productivity.”

Wow: Browns QB Deshaun Watson goes OFF on the media for their unrealistic expectations of his play...



"I think the media has this expectation that I'm supposed to throw 400 yards and 5 touchdowns every week."



????????????pic.twitter.com/PwSkURZJrA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 16, 2026

The concern is important because Cleveland is not simply asking Sanders to replace Watson. The Browns are also asking their quarterback to operate Todd Monken's new offensive system.

Cleveland Browns Must Fix More Than The Quarterback Before Making A Move

Emmanuel Acho offered another side to the debate. He argued that changing quarterbacks would not automatically solve Cleveland's offensive problems.

Acho warned that putting Sanders behind the same offensive line and in the same system could create another problem for the Browns. If the young quarterback struggles, Cleveland could quickly find itself facing another difficult decision.

“If you start Shedeur Week 2, and Shedeur is not Tom Brady reincarnate, you are also setting yourself up for failure,” Acho said.

Watson finished Week 1 with 205 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also took heavy pressure during the loss, while Cleveland struggled to create a steady offensive rhythm.

Monken has already said Watson is expected to start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20. He also admitted that the coaching staff needs to improve its play-calling while Watson needs to play better.

That leaves the Browns with a bigger task than choosing between Watson and Sanders. Cleveland needs its offense to function before any quarterback change can be judged fairly. If Watson struggles again, however, the calls for Sanders could become even louder.