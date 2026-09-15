Taylor Swift appeared to come to Travis Kelce's defence during the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14, 2026. ESPN cameras caught Swift reacting from the Chiefs suite moments after Kelce took a hit from Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II. The moment quickly spread online as fans tried to understand Swift's reaction. What looked like frustration with the broadcast appeared to have a different reason, with the singer seemingly focused on what happened to Kelce on the field.

Taylor Swift Reacted As Travis Kelce Took A Hit

The viral moment came with 51 seconds left in the second quarter, with Kansas City leading 14-7. Kelce caught a six-yard pass before Surtain brought him down. ESPN then cut to Swift in the suite as she reacted to the play.

Taylor Swift could be heard saying, “He's open, he's open, get off him.” Her words appeared to focus on the defender around Kelce rather than the ESPN camera.

That cleared up the confusion around the viral footage. Many fans initially thought Swift said, “Don't show me, get off of me,” and wanted ESPN to stop showing her.The play marked Kelce's first catch of the half. It moved Kansas City from its own 9-yard line to the 15 before the Chiefs ran out the clock.

“Don't show me, don't show me, Get off of me”



Was Taylor Swift unhappy with the camera cutting to her tonight? pic.twitter.com/LBiP54YgmA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 15, 2026

Swift's reaction became one of the most talked-about moments from a game that also gave Kelce another major career milestone.

Travis Kelce Passed Jason Witten In Career Receiving Yards

Kelce produced his biggest play in the second half when he caught a short pass against a Broncos blitz. He broke a tackle and turned the reception into a 59-yard gain. The play pushed Kelce past Jason Witten for second place among NFL tight ends in career receiving yards. Kelce entered the game needing 45 yards to pass Witten's 13,046.

He finished with three catches for 71 yards, taking his career total to 13,073 yards. Only Tony Gonzalez remains ahead of him with 15,127.

Kelce spoke about the 59-yard run after the game, saying, “Of course I did. I had guys blocking for me downfield, man, and it's a beautiful thing when you've got the cavalry out in front.”

Kelce did not reach the end zone on the play, but the night still gave him another place in NFL history. Swift's reaction added a lighter moment to the evening, especially as fans tried to decode her words from the ESPN broadcast.

The Chiefs now return to Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 20, when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.



