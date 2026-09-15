Stefon Diggs did not need long to remind the NFL why the New England Patriots wanted him in the first place. In his first game with the Washington Commanders, the veteran wide receiver caught four passes for 55 yards and a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. His debut came only months after New England decided not to keep him following a productive 2025 season. The Patriots believed his contract was too costly and chose a younger option instead. Now, with Diggs already finding his place in Washington, that offseason decision has started to look far more interesting.

New England Patriots' Decision To Let Stefon Diggs Leave And Sign Romeo Doubs Is Under Scrutiny

Diggs finished his lone Patriots season with 85 catches, 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers came after he returned from an ACL injury, making the production even more notable.

His value also went beyond the stat sheet. Diggs became an important voice in New England's locker room and helped bring confidence to a team that eventually made an unexpected Super Bowl run.

The Patriots still chose a different path. His $26.5 million cap hit played a major role in the decision, while Romeo Doubs represented a younger investment. New England gave Doubs a four-year, $68 million contract and moved forward without Diggs.

Stefon Diggs first Commanders TD, first Commanders celebration penaltypic.twitter.com/2Yr4wcgc2A — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 13, 2026

That decision was understandable from a salary and age standpoint. Diggs was approaching 33, while Doubs was viewed as a player with room to grow. But football decisions often become harder to judge once the season begins.

A.J. Brown's Injury Makes The New England Patriots' Receiver Choice Even More Important

The Patriots could not have known that A.J. Brown would suffer a high ankle sprain in the opener. His injury, however, has made the team's receiver situation more difficult heading into Week 2.

That is where Diggs becomes an easy comparison. He already has a touchdown with Washington, while New England is asking Doubs to become a bigger part of Drake Maye's offense.

The situation does not mean the Patriots made the wrong decision. Doubs still has plenty of time to prove himself, and one game cannot define a season. But Diggs' immediate impact gives the move a fresh layer.

The Patriots may eventually feel comfortable with their choice. For now, though, Diggs' strong start in Washington has revived an uncomfortable question in New England: what could have happened if they had simply kept the veteran who already knew their system?