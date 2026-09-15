Josh Jacobs' legal situation has taken another turn just days after the Green Bay Packers running back resolved part of his criminal case in Wisconsin. His former girlfriend, identified in court records as ANM, has asked the court to keep evidence from the case permanently sealed. Her lawyers say the request is about protecting her privacy. The timing is significant because the NFL is also reviewing the incident and has reportedly tried to obtain surveillance footage. Jacobs has already entered a no contest plea, but the league's investigation remains separate from the court proceedings.

Josh Jacobs' Ex-Girlfriend ANM Seeks Privacy As NFL Eyes Key Evidence

ANM's attorneys filed the request on September 15 in Brown County Circuit Court, asking that sensitive evidence and discovery materials remain sealed. The move came only five days after Jacobs appeared in court and entered his plea.

One piece of evidence reportedly drawing attention is surveillance footage from the garage where part of the incident took place. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported that the league has been trying to obtain the video as part of its own investigation.

That gives the latest filing added importance. The criminal proceedings have moved forward, but the NFL is still reviewing the circumstances before making its own decision about Jacobs.

Attorneys for Josh Jacobs' ex girlfriend have filed a motion to seal evidence and discovery materials in the criminal case, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.



Meanwhile, the NFL is seeking the alleged video from the incident and wants to interview Jacobs before deciding on potential… pic.twitter.com/cOOzRtqmwi — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) September 15, 2026

The attorneys representing ANM said the filing reflects their client's desire to “protect her privacy.” A permanent seal could limit public access to evidence connected to the case, while the league continues seeking information for its review.

Josh Jacobs' Court Resolution Leaves The NFL Decision Pending

Jacobs appeared before Judge Marc Hammer on September 10 and pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property.

He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs for the battery charge. The criminal damage charge was placed under a one-year deferred judgment agreement. Its conditions include counseling, restitution, supervision and no contact with the woman involved.

Jacobs also addressed the seriousness of the situation in court.

“I fully understand the seriousness of the situation and I take full responsibility,” Jacobs said.

His criminal case and the NFL investigation are separate matters. A court resolution does not prevent the league from conducting its own review under the NFL's conduct policy.

Jacobs remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List while that process continues. The league has not yet announced its disciplinary decision.

For the Green Bay Packers running back, the latest court filing adds another development to a case that could continue affecting his status with the team. The focus now remains on the NFL's investigation and what evidence the league can review.