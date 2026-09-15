Jason Kelce has offered another glimpse into the wedding that brought together two very different worlds. Speaking before the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener, Travis Kelce's older brother recalled the atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden when Travis and Taylor Swift exchanged vows. From the unusual guest mix to Adam Sandler's role in the ceremony, Jason's latest comments reveal why the celebration felt unlike any ordinary wedding.

Jason Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Jason, who served as his brother's best man, appeared on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown on September 14 and reflected on the July 3 celebration in New York City.

Rather than focusing on the celebrity names in attendance, Jason highlighted the unusual mix of people who came together for the occasion. His description painted the wedding as a meeting point between Travis' football career, Swift's entertainment world and the couple's personal circles.

“So many awesome people, obviously, all walks of life,” said Jason, who served as the Best Man in his younger brother's summer nuptials. “The football world, celebrity world, singers from Nashville, actors, actresses, people that we grew up with in Cleveland Heights, a melting pot of individuals,” Jason said, calling the mix of guests “insane.”

The guest list included major names from sports and Hollywood, including Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone and Paul Rudd.

For Jason, however, the ceremony itself stood out most. “And the ceremony was gorgeous. They did such an incredible job,” Jason said, adding that Adam Sandler “officiated it in a very Adam Sandler, beautiful way.”

ESPN host Scott Van Pelt, who was also at the wedding, backed up Jason's assessment with a simple response. “Yes, he did,” Van Pelt said.

Adam Sandler and the star-studded wedding celebration

Once the vows were over, the mood shifted from ceremony to celebration. Jason recalled a lively evening filled with music, dancing and familiar faces from different parts of the couple's lives.

“And then, from then on, it was a party. It was so good seeing everybody out there,” Jason said, specifically praising “all of the people that sang” and “all the people dancing.” “It was a very fun evening,” Jason added.

Rob Gronkowski also previously described the reception as a memorable experience. The former NFL star said guests had to take part in games to earn raffle tickets, turning part of the celebration into an interactive event.

“It was so cool to see it live, to be able to have a good time on the dance floor and to mingle with so many people in my industry, but also so many people in other industries,” Gronkowski said.

He also admitted he was “a little bit starstruck” by some of the guests. “I mean, when you meet someone that's been your hero, that you've been watching, but you've just gotta play it cool, though,” he said.

Jason's latest comments add another personal layer to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, offering fans a rare look at the celebration through the eyes of someone who was at the heart of it.