Stefon Diggs has used his foundation to support mothers, children and families well beyond his NFL career. One of his clearest efforts came in 2023, when the Diggs Deep Foundation gave a $30,000 grant to The Tender Foundation, an organisation that supports single mothers.

The grant shows a cause that has a personal connection to Diggs. His father died when he was 14, leaving his mother to raise him and his two younger brothers. Years later, that family experience continues to shape the people he chooses to support through his charitable work.

How Stefon Diggs' Foundation Put A $30,000 Grant Toward Single Mothers

On May 30, 2023, United Charitable announced that the Diggs Deep Foundation presented a $30,000 grant to The Tender Foundation during its All-Star Charity Basketball Game in Washington, DC. The Tender Foundation works to create a safety net for single mothers and give them support as they raise their children.

The charity game took place at Calvin Coolidge High School and brought more than 600 people together. Stefon Diggs also brought several well-known athletes into the event, including his brother Trevon Diggs, Damar Hamlin, Leonard Fournette, John Wall and P.J. Tucker.

The grant gave the event a purpose beyond basketball. The money helped The Tender Foundation provide support and resources to single mothers dealing with financial pressure.

That focus also fits the wider goal of the Diggs Deep Foundation. The organisation works to raise awareness about the role healthy and supported mothers play in their children's lives. It also creates experiences designed to reduce stress for families facing difficult situations.

The foundation had already held community efforts such as a holiday turkey giveaway. It also planned its second annual Diggs Day Youth Football Camp in June 2023 for children in the DC area.

How Stefon Diggs Continued His Philanthropic Work With Families

Stefon Diggs later brought the same community focus to New England. On Nov. 17, 2025, he hosted “Game Day of Giving: Gear Up & Give Back” at Gillette Stadium. Families from Massachusetts and Rhode Island attended the event through connections with local nonprofit organisations.

The evening included food, children's activities and family-friendly entertainment. The foundation also distributed “Diggs Deep Warm-Up Kits” containing coats, hats, gloves, socks and other cold-weather items.

Diggs spoke about his approach to giving back during the event at Gillette Stadium.“It's a service to others and it makes you feel good inside when you can impact the youth or mothers,” Diggs said while hosting the event, according to the Patriots' official website.

The former Patriots WR also spoke about joining a new community and wanting to contribute.

“I'm new to this community, so I want to feel a part of it and with everything they do to support us, impact it the best way I can,” Diggs said at the same event.

Stefon Diggs Foundation's work, however, continues to show the personal side of the veteran receiver and his focus on giving families meaningful support.