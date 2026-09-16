The New England Patriots have very little time to dwell on their Week 1 loss. Their next test brings a Pittsburgh Steelers defense led by T.J. Watt who made a huge impact in the season opener. Watt recorded two sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked how his team can slow down the star pass rusher. His short answer showed just how difficult the task could be. New England must also prepare for Aaron Rodgers, making Sunday's home opener a major early test.

Mike Vrabel's Response For T.J. Watt Shows New England Patriots' Tough Week 2 Challenge

T.J. Watt does not need many chances to change a game. His mix of speed, power and quick reactions can force an offense to change its plans before the snap.

Vrabel was direct when asked what makes the Steelers edge rusher so difficult to stop.“When you find out, let us know,” Vrabel said.

The comment was brief but it also matched what Watt showed in Week 1.

For Patriots the first job will be keeping Drake Maye upright. The young quarterback threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter of New England's 13-10 loss to Seattle, including one in the end zone late in the game.

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel:



“Anything we did in Week 1 wasn't good enough. Starting with me... All focus is on the Steelers and we've made the corrections that I feel like we need to make, and hopefully we can continue to improve. We've said this for as long as I can remember, the… pic.twitter.com/hawyuvOcFL — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) September 16, 2026

The offensive line must give Maye enough time to make decisions. A quick pass rush from Watt could put extra pressure on a quarterback already trying to recover from a difficult finish.

Aaron Rodgers Gives New England Patriots Another Problem To Solve

Stopping Watt is only one part of the challenge. Pittsburgh also has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and Vrabel knows that trying to fool him can create more problems than it solves.

“The risk outweighs the benefits where you're trying to disguise and show one thing or show a coverage, but you're ultimately out of position,” Vrabel said.

Rodgers showed his experience against Atlanta throwing for 221 yards and a touchdown while helping Pittsburgh protect its lead late.

Vrabel also pointed to Rodgers' ability to recognize defensive looks and adjust before the play develops. That means New England cannot rely only on complex disguises. The Patriots will need strong communication, better tackling and pressure at the right moments. They also need Maye to avoid the costly mistakes that hurt them in Seattle.

For New England the Week 2 challenge is clear. The defense must deal with Rodgers while the offense finds a way to keep Watt away from Maye. How the Patriots handle those two problems could shape their response after a disappointing opening week.