Aaron Rodgers' decision to continue his NFL career was not made in isolation. As the veteran quarterback prepares for his 22nd season, he has revealed that his wife, Brittani, was central to the decision. Rodgers explained that returning to football now involves more than his own ambitions because his family also has to live with the demands that come with another year in the league.

Aaron Rodgers reveals wife Brittani's role in his NFL return

Aaron Rodgers discussed his decision during the latest episode of the “Not Just Football” podcast. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said he relied heavily on Brittani before committing to another season.

“I mean, I leaned on my wife, obviously," he said. "And it's, you know, like with your wife -- once you're married and you have family, it's not just, ‘I think I'm going to play this year.' No, your wife's got to go through it.

“Your kids have to go through it, and you've got to be away from your family. And so I wanted to make sure that she was on board with it. I wanted to make sure my body felt good.”

The decision eventually led Rodgers back to Pittsburgh for another season. After joining the Steelers in 2025 on a one-year contract worth $13.65 million, he agreed to a new one-year deal worth $25 million in May 2026, with $22 million guaranteed.

For Rodgers, however, the financial side was only part of the equation. At this stage of his career, physical readiness and family support appear to carry equal weight.

The quarterback also does not have children, despite referencing the broader impact an NFL season can have on a family.

Aaron Rodgers credits Brittani for repairing family relationships

Brittani's influence extends beyond Rodgers' football decisions. The quarterback has previously credited his wife with helping him reopen communication with his parents and brothers after years of estrangement.

Speaking with NFL Network in August, Rodgers described the process as gradual and personal. He specifically connected his marriage to a change in his outlook.

“I gotta give my wife a lot of credit. (It has) been a couple-year process. A big part of it was getting married and having those conversations with my wife that allowed me to kind of open up the possibility of coming together. Having her by my side during this process has been really special.”

That revelation adds another layer to Rodgers' current chapter. His return for another NFL season comes while he also appears to be thinking about what life could look like after football.

Rodgers has previously discussed plans for life beyond the NFL, including his hopes of starting a family with Brittani. With another season now underway, the veteran quarterback appears to be balancing one final stretch of his playing career with the future he wants away from the field.