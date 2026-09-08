Baker Mayfield has secured his future in Tampa Bay after agreeing to a massive three-year, $165 million extension. The deal rewards the quarterback's career resurgence and places him among the NFL's highest-paid players. With the Buccaneers' season opener just days away, Mayfield has also ended weeks of uncertainty surrounding his contract, giving Tampa Bay a major boost heading into the new campaign.

Baker Mayfield lands massive $165 million Buccaneers extension

Mayfield and the Buccaneers have finally put their contract standoff behind them. The quarterback has agreed to a three-year extension worth $165 million, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The agreement came just five days before Tampa Bay's season opener against Cincinnati, adding a major piece of news to the team's preparations. It also represents a significant jump from the offers discussed earlier in the offseason.

Negotiations reportedly stalled in late July after Tampa Bay presented several proposals worth around $40 million annually. Mayfield believed his value was higher and wanted a contract exceeding $50 million per season.

The new deal gives him exactly that. At an average of $55 million per year, Mayfield is now tied for third among the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks. That valuation reflects how dramatically his career has changed since arriving in Tampa Bay.

Baker Mayfield's career resurgence earns major payday

Mayfield's path to the new contract has been anything but straightforward. After his time with Cleveland, Carolina and Los Angeles, the former No. 1 overall pick found renewed stability with the Buccaneers.

That turnaround became especially clear during the 2024 season. Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, producing one of the strongest campaigns of his career and helping reshape the conversation around his future. He carried that momentum into the opening stretch of 2025. Through Tampa Bay's first six games, Mayfield had already thrown for 1,539 yards.

The Buccaneers ultimately missed the playoffs in 2026, with injuries across the offense hurting their chances. Still, Mayfield's individual performance remained strong enough for Tampa Bay to make a major financial commitment.

The timing of the extension is also notable. With the regular season about to begin, the Buccaneers have removed one of the biggest questions surrounding their franchise quarterback. For Mayfield, the agreement offers more than a huge financial reward. It provides long-term security and confirms that Tampa Bay views him as the centerpiece of its offense.

Now the focus shifts to the field. Mayfield has another season ahead, a $165 million extension in the bank, and a chance to prove his resurgence was more than a flash in the pan.