Madison Beer came to SoFi Stadium to cheer on Justin Herbert, but her appearance rapidly became part of a discourse she never wanted for. Cameras showed Beer celebrating during the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 1 contest against the Arizona Cardinals after Herbert found the end zone with an 8-yard touchdown pass. She was wearing a Chargers jersey with Herbert's No. 10 on it. But as Los Angeles found it hard to keep up with the game, several viewers took out their frustrations on Beer. The reaction was a reminder of how fast a quarterback's problems on the field may leak over into those closest to him.

Madison Beer's Support For Justin Herbert Became A Broadcast Talking Point

Beer has become a familiar face around Herbert's NFL life since the couple made their relationship public in 2025. The singer and Herbert later announced their engagement in July 2026, making her presence at the Chargers' season opener a natural show of support.

CBS cameras captured Beer smiling and raising her hands after Herbert delivered the touchdown pass. It was a brief, happy moment during a game that was becoming increasingly tense for Los Angeles.

However, some viewers were unhappy with how often the broadcast showed her while Herbert struggled against Arizona.

“Get her off the tv! Or does that only apply to certain celebrities supporting someone their dating?” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Get this woman off my screen. A 50 million year qb is getting outplay by Jacoby Brissett.”

THE #CHARGERS HAD THREE LINEMAN BLOCKING ONE DEFENDER.



PRAY FOR JUSTIN HERBERT.



???????????? pic.twitter.com/joaTwdt126 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 14, 2026

The comments made Beer an easy target, even though she had no influence over what happened on the field.

Justin Herbert's Performance Explained The Frustration Behind The Reaction

The Chargers entered the season with major expectations around Herbert, but their Week 1 showing left plenty to question. Through three quarters, Herbert had completed 10 of 15 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown while being sacked once.

Arizona's Jacoby Brissett, meanwhile, had produced 259 passing yards on 23-of-33 passing, helping the Cardinals hold a 16-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles also struggled to create balance. The Chargers had only 198 total yards at the start of the fourth quarter, including 68 rushing yards. Arizona had already gained 351 total yards.

That frustration soon reached social media.

“Get her out of here I need better production from Justin,” one person posted.

Another wrote, “Tell him to play better my fantasy team needs help.”

Still, the bigger story was Herbert, not Beer. The singer was simply there as his fiancée, celebrating one of his best moments and watching the same difficult game as everyone else. Her presence may have drawn attention, but it could not change the Chargers' performance.

For Beer, what should have been a simple moment of support became another reminder of how much scrutiny follows an NFL star's personal life.