Josh Allen's life away from football is taking on a very different rhythm. Since becoming a father, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has found a new kind of routine at home with Hailee Steinfeld and their daughter, Harper Haize Allen. For Steinfeld, motherhood has also changed what she considers a perfect day. Instead of looking for extra sleep or a packed schedule, she now values quiet mornings with her family. That small change offers a glimpse into how the couple's priorities have shifted since welcoming their first child and building a life beyond the spotlight.

Hailee Steinfeld's idea of a perfect day changed after becoming parents

In a recent Coveteur interview, Steinfeld opened up about the small moments that now mean the most to her. Her answer showed just how much motherhood has changed her daily priorities.

Rather than sleeping late, Steinfeld now wants to wake up before Harper and be there when her daughter starts the day. It is a simple family moment, but for the actress, it has become something she deeply values.

“A couple months ago, my answer might've started with sleeping in. Now, there is nothing greater in the world right now to my husband and to me—I can speak for both of us—than getting up before our baby so that we can run into her room and be there as she wakes up.”

Steinfeld also described herself as a homebody. Her ideal day includes a slow morning with family, a workout, sunshine and a good lunch before ending the evening with a date night.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen reveals that he keeps 2 polaroids of his wife Hailee Steinfeld and his baby in his wallet so he can always be reminded of his family ❤️????



“Having a family, perspective wise, in terms of playing the game of football, has changed it… There are a lot of… pic.twitter.com/MG8iV7e0ll — Slime???? (@ItsKingSlime) September 10, 2026

“I'm such a homebody. I love when there's nowhere to rush to and having a slow morning with my family. I love a good workout, some sunshine, a really good lunch, and then finishing the day off with a date night. That's my perfect day,” she said.

Josh Allen's fatherhood has brought a quieter routine at home

Allen has also shared a glimpse of what life looks like after becoming a father. During an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio, the Buffalo Bills star explained that he and Steinfeld are trying to keep screens away from Harper.

That has led the couple to find another way to spend their evenings together. Once their daughter is nearly asleep, they play the New York Times crossword, Connections and Wordle.

Their routine even carries into Allen's mornings. He revealed that he starts Wordle with “harps,” a sweet nod to Harper.

For a quarterback whose life is usually centered on football, the small detail says plenty. Fatherhood has given Allen a new daily rhythm, while Steinfeld's idea of a perfect day has shifted toward family time. Together, those moments show a more personal side of the couple's life away from the NFL spotlight.