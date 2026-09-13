Gracie Hunt has more on her mind than football as she rolls into Week 1. As the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, she has been raised close to the franchise. But this season is more personal as she prepares to marry Derek Green, son of former Chiefs' quarterback Trent Green. Hunt is also starting a new chapter in her life as Kansas City prepares for a pivotal season opener against the Denver Broncos. Her recent celebrations are a glimpse into that transformation and the memories she's making along the way.

Gracie Hunt's Bridal Celebration Adds A Personal Touch To Her Chiefs Family Story

Before the Chiefs took center stage for Week 1, Hunt celebrated another major milestone with a gathering organized by her mother, Tavia Hunt. The occasion served as a bridesmaids proposal and an early engagement party as Hunt continues preparing for her wedding.

Hunt reflected on the day on Instagram, writing, "Still can't get over how special this day felt."

She went on to thank her mother for the effort behind the celebration, describing the occasion as thoughtful, loving and filled with memories she would always treasure.

The celebration also carries a unique connection to Chiefs history. Derek Green is the son of Trent Green, who played quarterback for Kansas City from 2001 through 2006. Gracie and Derek's connection goes back even further, as they first met as children through Chiefs family gatherings.

Andy Reid and Brett Veach at Gracie Hunt and Derek Green's engagement party at Arrowhead.



????: graciehunt on IG pic.twitter.com/INCa3LV5Nk — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) August 31, 2026

Years later, they reconnected as adults, and their friendship eventually became a relationship. Green proposed during a family trip to Mexico in April 2026, giving the couple another memorable moment to add to their long history.

Gracie Hunt Turns Toward Week 1 As Kansas City Looks For A Fresh Start

Hunt's personal milestones come as the Chiefs prepare for a season that carries plenty of pressure. Kansas City finished 6-11 in 2025 and missed the playoffs for the first time during Patrick Mahomes' tenure, making the Week 1 matchup with Denver an important early test.

Mahomes is expected to return from his ACL injury for Monday night's game, giving the Chiefs a major boost as they look to reset. Travis Kelce also enters the opener close to another franchise receiving milestone.

For Hunt the start of the season comes with a big adjustment away from the pitch .She's prepared to carve out a future with Green, while sticking near the Chiefs organization and its longstanding family ties.

That's what makes this Week 1 distinct. This isn't just another season opening for Hunt. It's a time when football, family and a new beginning are coming together in her life.