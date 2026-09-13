Josh Allen had one of those rare quarterback moments where instinct mattered more than preparation. With the Buffalo Bills trailing late against the Houston Texans, Allen found Joshua Palmer for a stunning touchdown that changed the game. Afterward, Allen revealed the surprising truth behind the play: Buffalo had never practiced throwing to Palmer in that spot. The decision worked perfectly, but it was never part of the original plan.

Josh Allen reveals the truth behind Bills' winning TD

Allen delivered a huge performance in Buffalo's Week 1 clash with Houston. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 334 yards and added four total touchdowns. But his final touchdown pass stood above the rest.

The Bills faced third-and-11 while trailing 31-30. Allen stayed calm in the pocket, spotted an opening and fired toward Palmer in the end zone. The ball squeezed between a Texans safety and cornerback before Palmer completed the play.

The throw looked carefully designed. Allen later made it clear that it was not. Speaking with CBS reporter Evan Washburn after the game, Allen explained why he went to Palmer.

“You want the absolute truth? We call this a horseshoe,” Allen told CBS' Evan Washburn. “This is not where the ball is supposed to go. We have never once repped the ball going there. I just felt that those safeties started cheating to DJ (Moore) a little bit. Josh ran a great route; put it on the line for him. He goes, and he does the rest. We'll take those when we get them, but we don't want to make a living out of throwing it to those.”

That admission makes the play even more impressive. Allen noticed the Texans defense leaning toward DJ Moore and reacted before the opportunity disappeared.

Palmer also deserves credit. He ran the route exactly when Buffalo needed it and made the most of his chance. The touchdown was his only catch of the game.

Bills benefit from Josh Allen's clutch instincts

The play showed why Allen remains one of the NFL's most dangerous quarterbacks when a game reaches its biggest moments.

Not every great play comes from a perfect design. Sometimes a quarterback has to trust his eyes and make a fast decision. Allen did exactly that in Houston. His judgment also came with risk. A throw that was never practiced could have ended differently. Instead, it gave Buffalo the lead and helped secure a dramatic road win.

The victory was especially meaningful for Allen, who had struggled in previous games at Houston's stadium. This time, he left with 334 passing yards, four total touchdowns and a comeback win. Buffalo now turns its attention to a special Week 2 matchup. The Bills will host the Detroit Lions next Thursday night in their home opener, which will also mark the debut of their new stadium.

After an opening night built on Allen's instincts, Buffalo will hope its star quarterback can keep producing moments just as memorable.