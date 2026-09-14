The first moment of Jonathan Owens' first game with the Indianapolis Colts had little to do with football and everything to do with encouragement. Simone Biles made sure her spouse could feel her presence before start. She greeted Owens on the pitch while sporting a Colts-blue costume with his No. 38, and they kissed tenderly. It was the kind of beginning that gave his new chapter a unique and intimate sense. However, as Indianapolis found it difficult to maintain control, the excitement soon subsided.

Simone Biles Gave Jonathan Owens A Personal Welcome To His New Colts Chapter

What was already a significant day for Owens was made more touching by Biles' appearance. The seasoned safety came to Indianapolis in search of a new opportunity after playing for the Chicago Bears in 2025.

With Biles at his side, he had a fresh start.

She entered the field prior to the game wearing a blue halter-style Colts dress bearing Owens' last name and No. 38.The number was not just part of her outfit. It was the same number Owens would wear in his first official game for Indianapolis.

Before sharing a few words and a light-hearted hello, the couple kissed. Biles' decision transformed a normal pregame appearance into a modest celebration of Owens' most recent NFL chapter, giving the occasion a personal significance.

WHOLESOME: #Colts S Jonathan Owens shared a sweet pregame moment with wife Simone Biles before taking the field.



One of the most likable couples in sports.



True love. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/uVfABNlwrb — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 13, 2026

However, Owens quickly turned his attention from that emotional moment to the task that lay ahead on the pitch.

Jonathan Owens' Special Beginning Quickly Gave Way To A Difficult Colts Afternoon

Jonathan Taylor's one-yard touchdown rush gave Indianapolis' home crowd a positive start. The Colts had an early lead, but it was short-lived.

In a swift response, the Ravens took control of the game on the ground. Derrick Henry made many trips to the end zone, and Lamar Jackson scored on a rushing touchdown. As the gap grew, Indianapolis found it difficult to stop the attack.

The Colts were behind 31–13 at the half. After the interval, a field goal provided a brief comeback, but Indianapolis was unable to muster enough momentum to turn the game around.

The Ravens ultimately won 41-23 thanks to another rushing touchdown from Henry in the fourth quarter.

Owens had just one combined tackle at the end of his Colts debut. A day that had begun with such an unforgettable personal moment ended quietly with that figure.

Owens received a warm welcome to Indianapolis thanks to Biles' encouragement, but his first game also demonstrated that a new NFL chapter rarely goes as anticipated. The Colts now have the remainder of the season to demonstrate that one challenging afternoon was only the start and not the end of the story.