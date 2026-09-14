Travis Kelce runs onto the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night carrying more than a Chiefs jersey. He is carrying a ring, a one-year contract, and the quiet weight of a career that could be winding down. His 14th NFL season opens tonight against the Denver Broncos -- the same franchise that dethroned Kansas City as AFC West champions last year. Kelce married Taylor Swift on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. Now the party is over, and the football is real.

Is this Travis Kelce's last season in the NFL?

Nobody knows. Not even Travis Kelce, it seems.

After Kansas City stumbled to a 6-11 finish in 2025 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, Kelce spent the offseason genuinely weighing whether to walk away. He chose to return, but he did so on a single-year deal -- the kind of contract that does not suggest a long-term plan. That detail alone has kept the retirement conversation alive all summer.

Speaking to ESPN's Chris Berman, Kelce pushed back on the narrative without fully closing the door. "I'm still kind of sitting here like I don't want to let this thing go," he said. "I want to keep playing until the wheels fall off, I always say. I still have the desire to go out there and compete, and I still think I can compete at a high level. I love this game so much that I'm not ready to go into that next phase yet."

That is not the language of a man coasting toward retirement. But it is also the language of a man who knows this chapter is shorter than the last one.

Kelce led Kansas City in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns last season even as the team collapsed around him. At 36, he is still performing. The question is whether this rebuilt Chiefs roster can do enough around him for the season to matter.

Will Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs home opener tonight?

That question has trailed Kelce all week, and there is no clean answer yet.

Swift attended 13 Chiefs games during the 2023 season and stayed close through the 2024 playoff run. By 2025, her appearances became rare and largely unannounced. Tonight's game at Arrowhead -- the same stadium where she first showed up in a suite beside Donna Kelce back in September 2023 -- carries obvious symbolic weight.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed whether she will be there. Kelce did say that marrying her was "more than I could have ever dreamed." Whether she cheers from the stands or watches from home, that does not change what he has to do on the field.