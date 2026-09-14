The 2026 NFL season opens tonight with one of the most loaded Week 1 matchups the league could have scheduled. Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix makes his return from the injury that kept him out of last season's AFC Championship Game, while Patrick Mahomes comes back from a knee injury that ended his 2025 season in December. Two quarterbacks, one of the best stadiums in the league, and a rivalry that has flipped completely in two years. The Broncos went 14-3 last season, won the AFC West for the first time in years, and swept the Chiefs for the first time since 2016. Kansas City finished 6-11, their worst record since 2012. Tonight is about what both teams are now.

Broncos vs Chiefs TV Channel and Start Time for Tonight's Game

Denver at Kansas City kicks off tonight, Monday September 14, 2026 at 8:15 PM ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The game airs on ESPN and ABC simultaneously, making it one of the most accessible Monday Night Football broadcasts in recent years. ESPN Deportes carries the Spanish-language broadcast. If you have a local ABC affiliate, you can watch over the air for free with a basic antenna. The ManningCast alternative broadcast, featuring Peyton and Eli Manning, airs on ESPN2 for viewers who prefer a more conversational experience alongside the game.

How to Live Stream Broncos vs Chiefs Without Cable

Cord-cutters have several solid options. ESPN's streaming service carries the game at no additional cost for subscribers. NFL+ is also listed as an official viewing platform. For live TV streaming services, Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV all carry ESPN and ABC and offer free trials for new subscribers.

Kansas City enters as a 2.5-point favourite at Arrowhead, where they hold a significant historical edge in this series. The total is set at 43.5 points. Denver's defence recorded 68 sacks in 2025, the most in the NFL, and will test a Chiefs offensive line that may be without starting tackle Josh Simmons. Mahomes is expected to start after his knee surgery, with Sean Payton confirming Nix is also fully healthy heading into tonight.