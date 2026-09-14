The Dallas Cowboys opened the 2026 NFL season with a 28-20 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night, and the injury news that followed made a difficult evening considerably worse. Safety Malik Hooker, one of Dallas' defensive anchors, fractured a bone in his forearm during the game and did not return after leaving late in the third quarter. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed the fracture on Monday morning, with Hooker now consulting a hand specialist to determine when he might be able to return.

Hooker was injured during a Jaxson Dart scramble with under a minute left in the third quarter and walked off without completing the drive. He had recorded one tackle before leaving. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the situation after the game with the caution of a man waiting on more information: "It looks like from the X-rays here that Hook may have fractured his forearm. We'll get more information, more testing tomorrow."

That additional testing confirmed the fracture. Some forearm fractures carry a six-week recovery timeline, but the specific bone involved matters significantly, and the Cowboys' medical staff is hoping this particular break allows for a faster return than that. No timetable has been set.

Malik Hooker's Role and Who Steps In for the Cowboys

Hooker is in his sixth season with Dallas, having played for the Cowboys since 2021 after being drafted 15th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. He has 414 career tackles and 14 interceptions across nine seasons and spent the week before the opener competing alongside first-round rookie Caleb Downs, who started in the slot on Sunday. Juanyeh Thompson started at the other safety spot and led the team with nine combined tackles, while P.J. Locke also played significant defensive snaps.

DeMarvion Overshown Also Hurt as Cowboys Limp Out of Week 1

Hooker was not the only defensive starter who did not finish Sunday night's game. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown went down with 12:04 remaining in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury and Schottenheimer confirmed he was unsure of the severity. Overshown had seven combined tackles on the night. The Cowboys also entered the game without Malik Davis, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday after fracturing his hip in practice.

Dallas hosted the New York Giants in their opener having dealt with three significant injuries across their starting defence before a regular-season game had even been played. The Washington Commanders visit AT&T Stadium next Sunday at 3:25pm ET for Week 2.