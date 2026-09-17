What looked like a clear injury update for Sam Leavitt now looks far less certain. LSU listed its starting quarterback as doubtful with an upper-body injury on Wednesday, even after having no obvious sign that he was hurt before the report. A day later, Leavitt took part in the Tigers' walkthrough and was moved to questionable. The sudden change has started doubts ahead of LSU's game against Ole Miss, but the Rebels are not preparing as if Leavitt will be out. Head coach Lane Kiffin and his team appear to be expecting the LSU quarterback to play.

A New Twist for Lane Kiffin

LSU listed Leavitt as doubtful on Wednesday night, giving him a 25% chance of playing under the SEC's injury report system. Reports later said he had been limited in practice that day, while CBS Sports confirmed that he joined Thursday's walkthrough.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that people within the Ole Miss staff do not believe Leavitt's doubtful tag means he will miss Saturday's game. The Rebels are preparing as if the LSU quarterback will play.

That has raised questions around the injury report, though the available information does not confirm that LSU used it for strategic reasons. Yahoo Sports noted that Leavitt could have a genuine injury, as players can sometimes discover the full extent of an issue later.

The SEC requires schools to report player availability in good faith. Its rules prohibit the use of injury reports to hide a player's true status for a competitive advantage.

Sam Leavitt's LSU Start

Leavitt has started LSU's first two games this season and has thrown for 574 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He has added 135 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

His latest game against Louisiana Tech showed both sides of his start to the season. He threw three interceptions in the first half but finished with 366 total yards and four total touchdowns.

Lane Kiffin did not mention an injury to Leavitt during his media availability this week. LSU has Landen Clark and Husan Longstreet as other quarterback options if Leavitt cannot play.

The SEC can fine schools between $25,000 and $100,000 for inaccurate or late availability reports. LSU must submit its final report 90 minutes before kickoff, leaving Leavitt's status subject to another update before Saturday's clash.