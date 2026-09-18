Three touchdowns. 144 rushing yards. A stiff-arm that sent a linebacker six feet sideways. Derrick Henry's Week 1 performance against the Indianapolis Colts was the kind of tape that reopens conversations nobody expected to be having about a 32-year-old running back, and the conversation is not a quiet one. Former Pro Bowl offensive tackle Terron Armstead said it plainly on NFL on CBS on Wednesday: "I think we are not vocal enough about Derrick Henry being the greatest running back of all time, arguably."

"I think we lack that conversation because he's not flashy, he's not shifty. We see Barry Sanders, we see the Gale Sayers of the world. But when you talk about production, time and time again, 2,000-yard rusher, lead the league in touchdowns, time and time again, year after year, and he's only getting better, we need to have that conversation."

Emmitt Smith, the man whose all-time rushing record Henry is chasing, did not push back on the idea. Speaking this week, Smith said he believes Henry can surpass him as the NFL's all-time leading rusher, a statement that carries obvious weight given what it would take to get there.

Where Derrick Henry's Numbers Stand Against Sanders and Smith

Henry enters the 2026 season 10th on the all-time rushing list. He needs 98 yards to pass Eric Dickerson, 501 yards to pass Jerome Bettis, 523 to pass LaDainian Tomlinson, and 940 to pass Curtis Martin. Barring injury, analysts project he passes all four this season. After that, Barry Sanders sits at 15,269 yards, with Smith's record of 18,355 the ultimate target. In career touchdown runs, Henry trails only Smith's 164 and Tomlinson's 145, and may pass Tomlinson this season.

The production case is straightforward. The style argument is where the debate gets more interesting. Sanders is widely regarded as the most electrifying runner the sport has ever seen, turning broken plays into long touchdowns through a combination of improvisation and balance that defied physics. He amassed 15,269 career rushing yards and four rushing titles in just 10 seasons before retiring at his peak, a decision that cost him the records Henry is now chasing.

Why the Greatest Running Back Debate Has No Clean Answer

Jim Brown, Barry Sanders, Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith share the top tier in most serious historical rankings, and each represents a different argument for what the position demands. Brown was physically dominant in an era of limited protection. Payton did everything. Sanders made the impossible look routine. Smith won four Super Bowls and was the engine of a dynasty. Henry has power, production and longevity that none of them matched at this age.

The honest answer is that greatest depends on what you are measuring. If it is sheer volume and consistency across the longest possible career, Henry is building that case right now. If it is peak brilliance in a short window, Sanders remains the most compelling argument the position has ever produced. At 32, still stiff-arming linebackers, Henry has not finished writing his side of the argument.