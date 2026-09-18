Cam Ward is already facing hard questions in his second NFL season, but the Tennessee Titans quarterback is not backing away from his own view of his game. After a Week 1 loss to New York Jets, Ward called himself a “very good quarterback” and said he knows parts of his game need work. His answer drew another sharp response from Tennessee Titans reporter Jared Stillman, who pointed to Ward's poor results and passing numbers. Now, with Philadelphia Eagles coming to town this week, Ward has another chance to answer the criticism on the field.

Cam Ward Believes His Ability Can Change The Conversation For Tennessee Titans

Ward's confidence became a bigger talking point after Stillman questioned whether his record matched his self-assessment. Ward entered the season with a 3-15 record as an NFL starter, following a 3-14 rookie season for Tennessee Titans.

Stillman also highlighted Ward's passing grades and QBR numbers while questioning his early NFL results. Those numbers have given critics plenty to discuss, especially after Tennessee Titans struggled again in their opener.

Ward did not argue that Tennessee needs more wins. Instead, he pointed to the nature of football and the role played by each defense and game plan.

“I think it comes with the game. It comes with the defense you're playing. It comes with what the DC's philosophy is,” Ward said.

Cam Ward said today he thinks he's a "very good quarterback"



Cam is 3-15 as a starter. He was dead last in QBR in 2025. He is 26th in QBR this year. He was dead last in PFF passing grade in 2025, 107 of 108 in the 2026 preseason and 26th after Week 1. (Video: @Titans) pic.twitter.com/891j2eldVD — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) September 16, 2026

He also made clear that winning remains the main target. That part of his response puts the focus back on what Tennessee Titans need from him in games rather than on outside opinions.

Cam Ward Now Has Philadelphia Eagles Test In Front Of Tennessee Titans

The Week 1 performance did little to quiet the questions. Ward completed 19 of 32 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown against New York Jets. Tennessee Titans also failed to produce a completion longer than 14 yards.

That puts more attention on the Week 2 meeting with Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia Eagles present a different challenge, and Ward will have to make quicker decisions and create more with the passing game.

Ward still believes his ability gives him a path forward.

“I think I am a very good quarterback,” Ward said. “I think I do a lot of things different, that a lot of quarterbacks can't do.”

He also admitted that improvement is part of his current stage. For Tennessee Titans, the next game could add more weight to the debate around Ward. His confidence has been clear. The bigger question is whether his play can start producing the results the team needs.