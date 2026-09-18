Aaron Rodgers is entering a different kind of NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. At 42, every week brings another question about how long his body can keep up with the position. Yet his opening game offered a clear answer to one part of that debate. Aaron Rodgers looked comfortable, handled a heavy passing workload and helped Pittsburgh start 2026 with a win over the Atlanta Falcons. With his final NFL season already confirmed, Rodgers has another target in sight. His chase up the career wins list could add more weight to an unusual farewell year.

Aaron Rodgers Reveals The Simple Change Behind His Strong Start At 42

Aaron Rodgers has made one simple change that could matter more as the season moves forward. He has learned that his training cannot be the same as it was earlier in his career.

Looking back at last season, Aaron Rodgers admitted that he hurt himself while squatting before Week 1. That setback affected his preparation. This time, he took a more careful approach to his workouts.

“I was a little smarter about my workouts leading up to this season,” Rodgers said. He also made it clear that he feels good moving around and expects that to continue.

That change was visible in Week 1. Rodgers completed 24 of 40 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown as Pittsburgh Steelers defeated Atlanta Falcons 20-13. He also showed enough movement in the pocket to give the offense another option when plays broke down.

#Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers says he “doesn't give a sh*t” about how many targets a player gets after a reporter told him Roman Wilson was tied for second on the team last week.



“Nobody in the locker room talks about their targets. That's all for you guys to talk about.” pic.twitter.com/Qvtbc0c4MP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2026

When Rodgers was asked if throwing a pass would be managable he replied “For me, yeah. Totally. Totally sustainable.”

Aaron Rodgers Can Move Closer To Ben Roethlisberger And Drew Brees

The bigger story now goes beyond Rodgers' physical preparation. His final season also gives him a chance to move higher on the NFL's career wins list.

Rodgers entered Week 2 with 164 regular-season wins as a starting quarterback, putting him one behind Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger at 165. A victory over Cincinnati Bengals would bring Rodgers level with Roethlisberger.

Drew Brees sits at 172 wins which means Aaron Rodgers would need nine more win to move past him. Brett Favre and Peyton Manning are tied at 186 as Tom Brady remains far ahead with 251.

Rodgers has already confirmed that 2026 will be his final NFL season. That makes every win more significant not because he needs to prove what he has already achieved , because there is a clear end date to this chapter.