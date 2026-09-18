Kenneth Walker III could hardly have asked for a better Chiefs debut on Sept. 14. The RB rushed for 173 yards and scored twice as Kansas City defeated the Broncos 31-10. But one part of his night came with a price. Walker said the NFL fined him around $8,000 for throwing a football into the stands after a touchdown. Walker shared the update on TikTok, and a fan later re-shared it on X. The NFL lists throwing a football into the stands as a sportsmanship violation. The first offense carries a fine of $8,357.

Kenneth Walker Gets Fined For Throwing Touchdown Ball Into Stands

Walker threw the football into the crowd during his first game with Kansas City. He had already talked about the NFL rule before, so he knew a fine could follow.

The RB spoke about it following Seattle's playoff win over San Francisco last season. When asked about throwing his touchdown ball into the stands, Walker said, “Shoot, I would do it more, but I'll get fined for it.”

He made the same choice again in his Chiefs debut. Walker gave Kansas City plenty to celebrate that night. He carried the ball 23 times for 173 yards and broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. Walker finished with 191 total yards as the Chiefs opened the season with a 31-10 win over Denver.

According to Kenneth Walker's newest TikTok, he got fined $8k for throwing the ball in the stands… pic.twitter.com/a6F63LbmtD — Keaton (@kjonesy1587) September 17, 2026

The big game came in his first appearance since leaving Seattle. Kansas City signed Walker during free agency after his strong run with the Seahawks.

Kenneth Walker Already Had A Strong NFL Resume

Walker entered the league as Seattle's second round pick in 2022 after starring at Michigan State. He rushed for 1,050 yards and 9 TDs as a rookie. He later became one of Seattle's main offensive players. Last season, Walker rushed for 1,027 yards during the regular season before putting together a huge Super Bowl performance.

He ran for 135 yards in Seattle's Super Bowl LX win over the Patriots and earned Super Bowl MVP honors. Now in Kansas City, Walker has started his new chapter with a huge debut and an NFL fine.

Rashee Rice also found himself linked to the same rule during the Denver game. Rice kicked the football into the stands following his 13-yard TD catch. Reports showed that he could receive the same $8,357 first-offense fine.

Walker already knew what could happen. He had warned everyone about it months earlier. This time, the fine arrived after his first touchdown celebration as a Chief.