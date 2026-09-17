DJ Moore's first big night at Highmark Stadium ended with a worrying injury that could change the Buffalo Bills' plans early in the season. The star wide receiver went down while trying to catch a Josh Allen pass facing the Detroit Lions landing hard on his left shoulder. He walked to the locker room for X-rays after staying down on the field. The Buffalo Bills initially listed him with a shoulder injury and stinger. Concern over a possible collarbone fracture has now added a bigger question around Bills Buffalo's offense and its new top target.

DJ Moore's Injury Could Put More Pressure On Josh Allen's Passing Game

DJ Moore's injury came late in the second quarter as he tried to make a catch in the end zone. He landed hard on his left shoulder and immediately reached toward the area before remaining on the field for some time. Trainers helped him up and he later headed to the locker room for further checks.

The initial update offered some hope for Buffalo Bills. DJ Moore was described as having a stinger and was sent for X-rays. His status was listed as questionable to return leaving the Buffalo Bills waiting for more information before knowing how serious the problem might be.

Sports doctor Jesse Morse later raised concerns about a possible clavicle fracture.

“I have significant concerns that he just broke his collarbone,” Jesse Morse said.

DJ Moore looked lifeless after injuring his neck/collarbone ???? pic.twitter.com/cSx1ZcJfzp — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) September 18, 2026

That remains an outside medical assessment rather than a confirmed diagnosis from the Buffalo Bills. Morse also noted that clavicle injuries can sometimes require surgery and several weeks of recovery.

DJ Moore's Absence Could Force Buffalo Bills To Use Other Weapons

The timing matters because DJ Moore was brought to Buffalo Bills to become a major part of Josh Allen's passing attack. He opened his Buffalo Bills career with five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in the season opener showing how quickly he could become an main target.

His exit against Detroit Lions created a different situation. DJ Moore finished with one attempt for minus-one yard and did not return to the game.

A confirmed collarbone fracture would create a longer-term issue, while a less serious shoulder problem could allow DJ Moore to return sooner. Until Buffalo Bills provides that update, the full impact on Josh Allen and the offense remains unclear.