The Denver Broncos entered Week 2 with more than a 0-1 record to worry about. Head coach Sean Payton has revealed an L4-L5 disc problem that made it difficult for him to stand during the season opener against Kansas City Chiefs. At the same time, Marvin Mims Jr. has missed two straight practices with a foot injury. Both issues have added another layer to a week already filled with pressure. Denver now has to prepare for Jacksonville Jaguars, with Payton trying to fix an offense that managed only 176 total yards in the opener while Mims' availability remains unclear.

Sean Payton Opens Up On The L4-L5 Disc Problem That Troubled Him Against Kansas City Chiefs

Payton was seen bending forward several times during the loss to Kansas City Chiefs. During his Thursday media availability, he explained that an L4-L5 disc issue was causing pain that could travel through his thigh and into his foot.

“I have a [L4-L5] disc [issue], if you want to know the truth,” Sean Payton said to the media. “And so a 4-5 disc radiates through your thigh and can go into your foot. And so it was the first time you're standing for, call it three and a half, four hours.”

“Hopefully, that's getting better.”

Payton said he has been taking shots to help manage the pain. His posture during the game appeared to help him take some pressure off his feet while he remained on the sideline.

The issue came during a game that already left Payton disappointed. Kansas City Chiefs controlled much of the night, finishing with 392 total yards and 19 first downs. Denver managed only 176 yards and nine first downs.

Payton also took responsibility for the poor performance.

Sean Payton was bending over during the Chiefs Broncos game not because he missed play calling but because he has a “4 5 disc” issue and that position gives it some relief pic.twitter.com/WyytI4POO2 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) September 17, 2026

“When you come off training camp and your offseason program, it's one thing to lose in a hard-fought game where you feel like you played well,” Payton said. “I don't feel like we played up to ‌our standard, and certainly that starts with us as coaches, myself. So, yes, it's disappointing. That would be a great way to describe it.”

Marvin Mims Jr. Gives Denver Broncos Another Concern Before Jacksonville Jaguars Clash

Payton's own issue is not the only concern facing Denver this week. Marvin Mims Jr. has missed two consecutive practices because of a foot injury, leaving his availability for Sunday uncertain.

Payton did not provide a clear update on Mims when asked about his status. That matters because Mims remains an important part of Denver's return game and has already made NFL history this season.

After reaching 76 career punt returns, Mims now has the highest punt-return average in NFL history among players who have reached the required minimum, according to Pro Football Reference.

Denver also has Jaylen Waddle following his offseason arrival from Miami Dolphins. However, Waddle caught just one pass for two yards in his Broncos debut.

Denver now has to put the opening-night loss behind it. Jacksonville Jaguars allowed 272 net yards in their first game, giving Payton and his offense a chance to respond.

With his L4-L5 problem being managed and Mims' status still unclear, Payton has plenty to deal with before Denver Broncos return to action in Week 2.