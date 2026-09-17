Dae'Quan Wright thought he had found a way back to college football. Instead, the former Cleveland Browns tight end now faces a season without a team at either level. The NFL has told its clubs that Wright cannot visit, try out with, or sign with an NFL team during the 2026 season after he returned to LSU following his NFL stint. With LSU no longer able to keep him on its roster, Wright has few options left. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has now confirmed that the tight end is considering legal action.

Dae'Quan Wright challenges the NFL

The NFL's decision came after Wright tried to return to college football and play for LSU. The league said Wright and Zxavian Harris became ineligible for NFL teams after they were eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, returned to college and took part in team activities after NFL training camp had opened. That decision has left Wright in a difficult spot. He went undrafted in 2026, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and later joined the Browns. He even practiced and played in the preseason before pursuing another college season with head coach Lane Kiffin at LSU.

Wright's agent is now looking for a way forward. Drew Rosenhaus told Front Office Sports, “Dae'Quan is looking at his legal options right now, and we will have more to say in the near future.” The NFL Players Association has said it is in contact with the players' representatives and will explore options to protect their rights under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Dae'Quan Wright's LSU eligibility fight

Wright's return to college came from a legal fight over eligibility. He was part of the 2022 recruiting class and had used his four seasons under the old rules. A Louisiana court later issued an injunction that allowed players from that class to return for another season.

LSU had planned to bring Wright back together with Kiffin, his former Ole Miss coach. But the SEC challenged the move and later threatened LSU with expulsion from the conference. LSU eventually left Wright and Harris off its 2026 roster.

The NFL has now confirmed that Wright cannot return to an NFL team this season. The league said players on its list can return in 2027 as free agents, but Wright's agent and the NFLPA are now exploring whether the current restriction can be challenged under the CBA.