Tom Brady has made his Week 1 view clear, but his latest comments touch two very different NFL stories. He pushed back on the travel talk around Los Angeles Rams and their loss to San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne. Brady also spoke about Chicago Bears after their 59-point win over Carolina Panthers. The former quarterback focused on one simple idea: teams still have to play well when the game begins. His comments also showed how quickly one game can change the NFL conversation, with Week 1 leaving several teams facing new questions.

Tom Brady Has A Clear View On Los Angeles Rams Travel Debate

Los Angeles Rams arrived in Melbourne only a little more than 24 hours before their season opener against San Francisco 49ers. That timing became a major talking point after the Rams lost 27-7.

Tom Brady did not agree with making travel the main focus.

“There was one thing I thought about during all that: How much garbage people were talking about the stupid travel,” Brady said. “You know what matters? Playing good football.”

Brady said travel, food and preparation can help players get ready. But once the game starts, he believes execution matters most.

“There's nothing more important than execution.”

It might sound like @TomBrady is making words up, but it's just football speak from the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/I2ufFUcBHn — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 18, 2026

San Francisco 49ers had reached Australia more than a week before the game, giving the team more time to adjust. Los Angeles Rams had much less time in Melbourne.

Still, Brady's point was that players have to perform once they step onto the field. His comments added another layer to the discussion around the unusual season opener.

Tom Brady Also Turns Attention To Chicago Bears' Strong Start

Brady also had plenty to say about Chicago Bears after their big Week 1 win over Carolina Panthers.

He placed Chicago at No. 2 in his early NFL power rankings, behind Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Brady also highlighted the team after it scored 59 points in its season opener.

“The Caleb Williams MVP watch is underway. Bears are number 2. They put 59 on Carolina in Week 1.”

Brady did point to one area Chicago Bears need to show more from. He wants to see the defense hold up when the team faces stronger opponents.

“Ben Johnson wants the highest scoring offense ever, but we need to see a little defense from this team when they get back to Chicago,” Brady said.

He then added a lighter response.

“Or just, you know what, screw it. Keep scoring 59. I'm an offensive guy. Either way works.”

Chicago Bears will now face Minnesota Vikings on September 20. That game should give the team a tougher test after its huge opening win.