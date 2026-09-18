Taylor Swift's football knowledge has come a long way since she first started dating Travis Kelce. On the September 18 episode of New Heights, Kelce explained how much his wife has learned about the sport, with Tom Cruise also sharing his experience of watching a Chiefs game with her.

The conversation came days after Swift and Cruise sat together in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Denver Broncos on September 14. Cruise later said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Swift was “schooling” him on football during the game.

Travis Kelce Explains How Taylor Swift Learned Football

Cruise brought up Swift's early football questions while speaking with Travis and Jason Kelce on New Heights. Travis remembered that Swift once believed he and Jason were actually facing each other on the field during Super Bowl LVII. She had asked how they were “hitting each other,” before realizing both brothers played offense.

Travis then explained how different things are now. “Now she knows everything,” he said, describing how Swift can spot possible penalties during Chiefs games. He recalled her seeing a flag and identifying “defensive hold” before correctly calling out “encroachment.” Travis responded, “You know what that is?”

Jason also remembered Swift asking plenty of questions when she first started attending games with Travis. Cruise backed that up after spending time with her at the Broncos game, saying, “She was schooling me on football. For real.” He also called Swift a “genius” and said, “She knows her stuff.”

Taylor Swift And Tom Cruise's Chiefs Game Conversation

The Arrowhead Stadium meeting added another part to the story. Swift and Cruise were seen talking during the Chiefs' season opener, which left viewers curious about their conversation. Cruise later confirmed that football was a major topic, while also saying they talked about music and movies.

Cruise said Swift's football knowledge was very different from when she first met Travis. He remembered that she once had basic questions about the game, but now she can follow what is happening on the field. Travis described that change simply: “She's on it now. She fully engulfed in it.”

Travis also compared Swift's approach to football with the way she works in music and visual storytelling. He said she gets deeply involved in the “story,” “rhythm” and “visual” parts of her work. That comparison helps explain why her interest in football has grown beyond simply watching her husband play.

Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, 2026, with Adam Sandler officiating, according to Swift's representative and reports from CBS News and Reuters. Their football connection now has another detail: Kelce says his wife has gone from asking basic questions to spotting penalties herself.