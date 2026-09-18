Deion Sanders has given fans another glimpse into his long road back from serious health problems after receiving new prosthetic toes. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach lost two toes in 2022 after blood clots caused major circulation problems in his leg. This week, Sanders showed off the new additions and joked about finally being “10 toes down again.” Girlfriend Karrueche Tran later shared a picture involving Sanders' feet, which quickly drew attention online. While some NFL fans focused on the unusual image, others defended Tran and celebrated the latest step in Sanders' recovery.

Deion Sanders' New Update Turns A Difficult Chapter Into A Proud Moment

Sanders received the prosthetic toes from a hospital worker, turning what could have been a serious and emotional moment into something lighter.

In a video shared online, Sanders opened a box containing the prosthetic toes and joked about them being wrapped like a gift. After one was placed on his foot, he proudly said, “I'm 10 toes down again!”

The 59-year-old coach then tried walking with the new toes. He appeared to be getting used to them, showing that the process was not instantly comfortable.

Sanders has dealt with major health challenges since 2022. What began as treatment for a foot problem led doctors to discover dangerous blood clots. He eventually had two toes amputated.

Wholesome: Karrueche Tran shares a photo of her and Deion Sanders' feet after he received his prosthetics.



True love is so special ????❤️ https://t.co/z7kAQJmf3y pic.twitter.com/gj9OHVw0A9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2026

His recovery has since become part of his public story. Sanders has continued working while also speaking openly about the physical problems he has faced.

Karrueche Tran's Post Reveals Why NFL Fans Started Talking

Karrueche Tran's post gave fans another look at Sanders' feet, but the response quickly moved away from his recovery.

Some social media users made jokes and raised claims about Sanders' toe. One fan wrote that she is hiding toe fungus while another said, “She trying to hide the other big TOE.”

Those comments were not backed by medical evidence. The fungus claims are only fan speculation and should not be treated as a diagnosis.

Other fans looked at the picture differently and defended Tran. One person wrote, “That's her foot over his other foot lol,” while another called it “ride-or-die energy you can't buy.”

The mixed response shows how quickly a personal moment involving Sanders can become a talking point online. For Sanders, however, the bigger story remains his continued adjustment to his prosthetic toes and his return to normal life after years of health struggles.

The new prosthetics may seem like a small detail, but for Sanders they represent another step in moving forward.