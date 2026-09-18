Noel Devine's return to West Virginia football has been interrupted by a criminal case. The 38-year-old WVU assistant coach was arrested after a woman accused him of strangling her outside a Morgantown sports bar, according to a criminal complaint reported by WV MetroNews.

Devine was charged with felony strangulation and booked into the North Central Regional Jail on Sunday. His bond was set at $40,000. West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez then placed Devine on indefinite leave from the football staff. Devine pleaded not guilty.

Noel Devine Strangulation Case: What The Criminal Complaint Says

The incident happened outside Kegler's Sports Bar in Morgantown late Saturday, according to the criminal complaint. WV MetroNews reported that the woman told police she had been in a relationship with Devine for about a year. She said he repeatedly called and messaged her before allegedly using her phone location to find her at the bar.

According to WDTV, the woman told officers that Devine pushed her against his vehicle after getting her outside. The complaint says he then forced her into the back seat and allegedly put his hands around her neck. Her friends reportedly came outside after hearing her call for help, allowing her to get away. Police also reviewed security footage from Kegler's.

The woman initially declined medical treatment but later went to Ruby Memorial Hospital. She experienced symptoms including a headache and vomiting. The complaint says Devine allegedly tracked her location to the hospital and tried to enter. Hospital staff contacted police, and officers later arrested him at a nearby gas station.

Noel Devine's WVU Career And Coaching Return

The arrest has now changed Devine's role with the program where he made his name as a player. He returned to WVU in 2025 as an assistant running backs coach and offensive analyst, according to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame.

Devine played for the Mountaineers from 2007 through 2010 and finished his college career with 4,315 rushing yards. WV MetroNews reported that he also set a WVU record with 5,761 all-purpose yards and was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

Rich Rodriguez addressed the case after Devine's arrest. In a statement reported by Sports Illustrated, Rodriguez said, “Upon receiving information of the arrest, I have immediately and indefinitely put Noel Devine on leave from the Mountaineer football coaching staff.” He added, “Any future decision on his status will be determined after more information becomes available.”

Devine's preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 23 at 10 a.m., according to WV MetroNews. Until then, the allegations remain part of an ongoing criminal case. Devine has pleaded not guilty to the felony strangulation charge and is facing the court process while on leave from the WVU football program.