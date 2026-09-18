Ryan Clark is speaking openly about the way his ESPN exit happened, months after the network let him go during an episode of NFL Live. During a September 17 interview on The Breakfast Club, Clark said the timing and public nature of his firing made him feel ESPN wanted to embarrass him.

Clark also revealed an important detail about his ESPN contract. He said he has a non-compete that keeps him from working for another network until his current deal ends on the last day of February. Until then, he said, ESPN continues to pay him under the terms of his contract.

Ryan Clark Says ESPN Exit Was Different From Other Layoffs

Clark believes his departure was handled differently from the wider ESPN layoffs. He said most employees were informed on Tuesday, while he was told on Monday during an NFL Live appearance. He also pointed to the fact that his departure became public through OutKick before the wider layoffs.

“Only one person got let go on Monday. Only one person was let go on air. Only one person's firing or layoff was leaked to a far-right conservative sports site. Me,” Clark said on The Breakfast Club. He then said the timing made him believe the situation was “purposeful” and meant, in his opinion, to “humiliate” him.

Clark also questioned why the information reached OutKick instead of another major sports publication. TMZ reported that ESPN had planned to notify Clark later, but media inquiries after OutKick reported the news changed the timing. That account differs from Clark's view of how the leak happened.

Ryan Clark's ESPN Contract Keeps Him Off Rival Networks

The ESPN exit has not completely ended Clark's current contract. He explained on The Breakfast Club that being let go still allows him to receive payments through the end of his deal, while the non-compete limits where he can work on television. “Which for me is the last day of February,” Clark said.

That restriction explains why Clark has not moved to another major sports network. Instead, he has continued building his own media work, including The Pivot Sports. Awful Announcing reported that Clark launched the weekly football show while also continuing his podcast work during the NFL season.

Clark joined ESPN in 2015 after ending his NFL playing career and later won a Sports Emmy in 2023. His latest comments show that the biggest issue for him is not only losing his ESPN role, but how the network handled his final days there.