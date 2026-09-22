Justin Herbert's rough start to the 2026 NFL season has drawn sharp criticism, and now his personal life has become part of the conversation. After the Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin took a pointed jab at the quarterback, bringing fiancée Madison Beer into the mix. Irvin's airport-themed taunt quickly turned heads, but the Chargers' back-to-back losses have also raised serious questions about the team's offense, Herbert's performance and whether the blame rests on one player alone.

Michael Irvin mocks Justin Herbert over Madison Beer airport ride

The Chargers suffered a 26-14 defeat to the Raiders on Sunday, dropping to 0-2 after opening the season with another loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Herbert finished the game with 15 completions on 27 attempts for 192 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Irvin seized on reports and photos showing Herbert driving Beer to the airport before the game. In an Instagram reel shared by his team, the former Dallas Cowboys star delivered a sharp line aimed at the quarterback.

"You made the wrong drive," he said. "Driving your girl to the airport, but you can't drive this team to that end zone?! That's a problem. You made the wrong drive."

The post's caption added another dig, reading, “Mike thinks Justin Herbert is focused on the wrong drive.”

Herbert and Beer have drawn attention throughout the offseason, travelling together while Beer continued her “Locket” tour. Herbert has also spoken warmly about watching her perform, saying the experience gave him a deeper appreciation for her work.

Dan Orlovsky defends Justin Herbert after Chargers' second loss

While Irvin's comments put Herbert in the spotlight, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a different view of the Chargers' struggles. Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday, Orlovsky argued that the loss went beyond the quarterback's mistakes.

"Yesterday is not a Herbert thing. ... There is six or seven legit, just jaw-dropping drops on that tape. ... Their interior offensive line is absolutely atrocious right now. … They look remarkably unprepared, the Chargers. They look so outcoached on both sides of the football.”

Orlovsky pointed to dropped passes, offensive line problems and broader preparation issues as major factors behind the defeat. His comments suggest Herbert's numbers alone do not tell the full story of Los Angeles' early-season struggles.

With the Chargers now 0-2, pressure is building on the entire team to respond. Herbert will need to cut down on costly turnovers, but the coaching staff and supporting cast also face questions as Los Angeles looks to turn its season around.