Pat McAfee's footprint at ESPN keeps getting bigger. The former punter turned media personality has already made College GameDay his own territory, and now ESPN is reportedly planning to give him an alternate Monday Night Football broadcast for the weeks Peyton and Eli Manning are not on the ManningCast. Eli, for his part, isn't exactly losing sleep over it. Speaking to Front Office Sports, the two-time Super Bowl champion acknowledged McAfee's rise with a laugh, but also made sure to remind everyone who built this format first.

Is Pat McAfee replacing the ManningCast on Monday Night Football?

Not exactly. According to a report from The Athletic, ESPN wants an alternate MNF broadcast running every week, not just on the nights the Manning brothers are available. McAfee is expected to lead those broadcasts when Peyton and Eli sit out. So the ManningCast isn't going anywhere. It's just getting company.

Eli addressed the situation with the kind of relaxed self-awareness that has made him likeable in the media world. He didn't sound threatened. He sounded like someone who knows exactly where he stands.

"Great pals with Pat and hung out with him a bunch. He does a great job, brings great energy whenever he's on camera. So, yeah, I think we're a little nervous that he's trying to steal our spot and steal what we do."

The "nervous" part was clearly said with a grin. But there's something real underneath the joke too. The ManningCast, which launched in 2021, created a format that didn't really exist before. Casual commentary, celebrity drop-ins, genuine banter between brothers. It won the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Sports Series in 2022. That's not a small thing. And ESPN, recognizing what that format can pull in terms of audience, now wants a version of it every single week.

McAfee's run on College GameDay proved he can hold a national audience on a major stage. He's loud, opinionated, and genuinely entertaining. The kind of presence that grows on ESPN, not shrinks.

What makes the ManningCast different from other NFL alternate broadcasts?

Eli's answer to that was actually pretty clear. When asked what gives their show its edge, he pointed to something no other alternate broadcast can copy.

"I think we're the OGs. Yeah, we'll take credit for it. This is kind of our idea we started. We feel like we're doing it best, and just the dynamic of brothers kind of being able to talk great football and do a deep dive, yet still kind of take shots at each other and attack and kind of the ability to get away from the game, but then get right back to the game as well."

That's the thing. McAfee can bring energy and star power. But he can't replicate what two brothers who actually won Super Bowls have when they sit across from each other and pick apart a fourth quarter drive. The sibling dynamic is specific. It can't really be produced or hired.

Eli made one more point worth noting. He said he actually wants McAfee's version to work.

"But I understand ESPN. They want that alternate broadcast every week, and hey, you're on some, not on some. So it's good that it's on every week and I look forward to checking in on Pat and see how he's doing."

That sounds like confidence, not concern.