The Buffalo Bills opened Highmark Stadium with a commanding 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, racing out to a 21-0 lead and never truly being threatened by a Lions side that found some offensive rhythm in the second half but never enough to change the outcome. Josh Allen was the dominant force, throwing for three touchdowns in a performance that is already drawing early MVP conversations. The Bills are 2-0, the new stadium delivered on its promise as a venue, and first-year head coach Joe Brady now has back-to-back wins over legitimate competition.

But the most discussed Bills story of Thursday night had nothing to do with Thursday night. It stemmed from Week 1.

Sam Franklin Jr. Fine: What It Means Under the NFL's New Three-Strike Rule

The NFL announced on Sunday that Bills safety and special teams captain Sam Franklin Jr. had been fined $9,425 for an illegal blindside block during Buffalo's 36-31 win over the Houston Texans in the season opener. The play came on the first punt of the second half, with Franklin flagged while working as a blocker on a punt return, resulting in a 14-yard penalty that pushed the Bills back to their own 28. Franklin has appealed the fine.

The fine amount is not the issue. The category is. Under the NFL and NFLPA's new three-strike suspension system introduced for the 2026 season, blindside blocks are one of five designated violation categories where a third offence in any of those categories results in an automatic one-game suspension. Franklin now carries one strike. A second violation in any of the five categories, followed by a third, ends with him watching from the sideline.

What Sam Franklin Jr. Said and the Context Around Him

Franklin described his situation as one he plans to manage carefully. All three players fined for major infractions in Week 1 have appealed their fines, though the category of the violation cannot be appealed, only the financial penalty. Under the new system, avoiding a second and third offence means Franklin gets 50 percent of his fine refunded at the end of the season. Picking up a second offence removes that refund entirely.

The Bills play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. Franklin is expected to be available. Whether the league's new disciplinary framework stays in the background or becomes the story of his season depends entirely on what happens next time he lines up on special teams.