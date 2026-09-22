Travis Kelce may have already found inspiration for Taylor Swift's Christmas present, and it comes from an unexpected place: her latest acting appearance. The Kansas City Chiefs star shared the playful idea during a new episode of New Heights, giving fans a glimpse into the couple's lighthearted dynamic. His comment came after he and brother Jason Kelce discussed Swift's surprise cameo in an Emmy-related video. The exchange was brief, but Travis' cheeky response quickly turned the conversation toward his plans for their first Christmas as a married couple.

Travis Kelce's Christmas gift idea follows Taylor Swift's Emmy cameo

During the podcast, Travis and Jason discussed Swift's appearance in a detective spoof video for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, featuring Mariska Hargitay. Travis was clearly impressed by his wife's performance, praising her range and screen presence.

“There's not much she can't do.” He then added that she looked “kinda hot with a gun on her waist.”

Jason, caught off guard by his brother's reaction, teased him with a simple question: “Is that what you took from that?”

Travis leaned into the joke and delivered the line that sparked the Christmas gift conversation:

“Now I know what I'll get her for Christmas,”

The playful exchange suggested that Swift's detective look had given him a cheeky gift idea. Travis did not reveal whether he was serious, and there is no confirmation of what he plans to buy. Still, the moment offered a glimpse of the couple's humour and affection.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare for their first Christmas as newlyweds

This holiday season will be especially meaningful for Swift and Kelce. The pair married in a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, making Christmas 2026 their first as husband and wife.

Kelce has previously shown that he enjoys making the holidays special for Swift. Last Christmas, reports claimed he spent around $142,000 on gifts for his then-fiancée, including designer pieces and a ski getaway.

Swift, meanwhile, kept her own gift to Kelce under wraps. During a past New Heights episode, he said, “The best gift that I got was from Taylor, but it gives away things that we're trying to keep in-house. So I'm not gonna say it.”

With Swift cheering Kelce on at the Chiefs' early-season games, the couple have also shared sweet public moments since their wedding. Whether Travis follows through on his latest joke remains to be seen, but his Christmas plans have already become a fun talking point for fans.