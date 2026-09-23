Terrell Owens is back in the spotlight, but his latest story is not only about football. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver recently picked Tony Romo over Dak Prescott when asked which quarterback he would choose. His answer was notable because Romo was part of the difficult final chapter of Owens' time in Dallas. Years later, Owens is also building a different side of his sports life. His new Centerline collection takes his name into clothing, giving him another way to stay close to sports after his NFL career ended. His Dallas past still follows him, but his life has moved on too.

Terrell Owens' Dallas Cowboys Chapter Ended After Years Of Tension

Owens played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2006 through 2008. During those three seasons, he produced more than 1,000 receiving yards and at least 10 touchdowns each year.

He was a major part of the offense. But his time with the team ended before the 2009 season, and the decision did not sit well with him.

There had been tension around Owens, Tony Romo and Jason Witten. Owens also had issues with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and questioned some of the team's play calls.

That history made his recent comments about Romo stand out.

When asked to choose between Romo and Dak Prescott, Owens picked Romo.

“It pains me to say this based on my departure from the Cowboys and how I know part of the reasons why I wasn't there, but I would have to say, Romo,” Owens said on Get To The Point.

He did not ignore their history, but he still gave Romo credit for what they achieved together.

“I'm not going to hate on the dude. The dude can ball. I mean, we did some great things in my three years there… But unfortunately, it came to an end. So it is what it is.”

For Owens, the Dallas chapter had plenty of strong moments on the field. It also left behind questions that stayed with him long after he left.

Terrell Owens Is Now Taking His Sports Name Beyond The NFL

Owens is also finding a new space in sports through his Centerline collection.

The collaboration includes three pieces: a quarter-zip henley, lined shorts and a quarter-zip top. The clothes are designed for movement and can be worn away from the court too.

The collection uses light and flexible materials. Some pieces also have pockets for small items, while the clothing offers UPF protection.

The colors include Black, Glacier Gray and Azure Blue. Each item is priced below $95.

It is a very different role from being an NFL wide receiver. There are no game plans or catches involved. Still, the collection keeps Owens connected to the sports world.

His Dallas Cowboys days remain a major part of his NFL story. His latest work shows that there is more to Terrell Owens' life now than the controversies and memories from his playing career.