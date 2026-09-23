Russell Wilson and Ciara have built a life that reaches far beyond football and music. Wilson has spent years in the NFL spotlight, while Ciara has balanced music, touring and motherhood. At home, their family has remained an important part of that busy life. Now with another baby on the way, their family story is entering another chapter. Ciara recently showed her growing baby bump during an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. She was there for a conversation about women's health and HIV prevention not just to talk about her pregnancy.

From Russell Wilson's NFL Games To Ciara's Tour Days, Family Moments Give Them Time Away From The Public Eye

The couple's public lives can look very different from their family life. Russell Wilson's career has kept him around NFL teams, games and constant attention, while Ciara has spent years moving between music projects, performances and tours.

Still, their children have often been part of their daily world.

Ciara and Wilson married in 2016. They share three children, daughters Sienna Princess and Amora Princess, and son Win Harrison. Ciara also has son Future Zahir from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Ciara has spoken about how much those family moments matter to her. During her 2024 tour she said her children traveled with her and described the experience as special. Even with a busy schedule she made room for school plans and simple time with her children.

BOSS energy! Ciara & Russell Wilson look so fine Together pic.twitter.com/XQIpMZONQe — Blackish Press (@blackishpress) June 14, 2026

That balance has become a clear part of the couple's family story.

Ciara And Russell Wilson Continue To Build Family Life Around Two Very Different Careers

The latest addition to their family will be Ciara's fifth child and her fourth with Wilson. The couple shared the pregnancy news on Instagram with a simple message, “One more person to Love.”

The announcement also gave a small look at their family. Four shirts carried the names of their children, while a blank baby onesie represented the newest member still on the way.

Days later, Ciara appeared publicly with her baby bump at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. She joined Loren LoRosa and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe for a Love, Lately podcast recording presented by Gilead and iHeartPodcasts.

The discussion focused on women's health, HIV prevention and the value of regular health checks. Ciara used the platform to take part in a wider conversation while also entering another stage of motherhood.

Their story is not only about an NFL quarterback and a singer. It is also about two busy parents making space for their children while their own careers continue moving forward.