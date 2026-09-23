Troy Aikman's mistake during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast on Sept. 21 quickly caught the attention of NFL fans. While discussing a Rams defensive play against the New York Giants, Aikman identified defensive lineman Tyler Davis as Aaron Donald, even though Donald was not on the field at the time. The error stood out because Aaron Donald had returned to the Los Angeles Rams in August after announcing his retirement. That comeback had already made him one of the biggest talking points around the team, but Aikman's call created a very different kind of reaction during the Rams-Giants matchup.

Troy Aikman's Aaron Donald Mix-Up Draws Confusion From NFL Fans

During the first quarter, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart threw a pass to Malachi Fields as Tyler Davis worked his way through the offensive line. While describing the defensive pressure, Troy Aikman said, “Now here's a look at Aaron Donald and his quickness; he's able to give pressure…”

However, the defender on the play was Davis, who wears No. 90. Donald wears No. 99. More importantly, Donald was not on the field for the play Aikman described.

The clip quickly spread on X after BrickCenter shared it during the ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast. One fan admitted, “Yeah that threw me off ha!”

Another wrote, “I was also confused when I heard that.”

The third fan added, “Aikman is so washed.”

The fourth fan wrote, “Same guy demanding eleventy billion dollars to call these games.”

Another fan added, “Yeah, he's an idiot. That's why I stopped watching telecasts of games years ago.”

Troy Aikman: "Now here's a look at Aaron Donald and his quickness; he's able to give pressure..."



Aaron Donald wasn't on the field ???????? pic.twitter.com/R8qNTgR8IU — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) September 22, 2026

The confusion grew because Donald's return had generated plenty of attention before the game. In late Aug. 2026, the former defensive star signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Rams after coming out of retirement. His history against the Giants also added to the joke, with the original report noting 12 solo tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery across seven games against New York.

Troy Aikman's ESPN Contract Adds Another Layer

The broadcast mistake also revived discussion around Troy Aikman's ESPN future. Aikman signed a five-year, $90 million contract with ESPN in 2022, and the deal runs through the 2026 season. Speaking to sports media reporter Richard Deitsch ahead of the 2026 season, Aikman said he expected an extension to be completed before the season began but acknowledged that nothing had been finalised.

“I thought something would be done prior to the start of this season,” Aikman said during that discussion with Deitsch. “When it might get done, if it gets done, is anyone's guess.”

Meanwhile, Joe Buck, Aikman's longtime Monday Night Football partner, reportedly agreed to a six-year, $108 million ESPN extension. Aikman has said he wants to continue working with Buck, calling their partnership something he has “loved” and saying he would want to continue it “100 percent.”