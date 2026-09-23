Michael Penix Jr. is back, and Kyle Pitts has a reason to feel good about it. Atlanta Falcons tight end has had a quiet start to the 2026 season, with just one catch in each of the first two games. His numbers have raised questions about the offense and his role in it. Penix brings a different history with Pitts. The two showed a better connection during their time together in 2025. That past now gives Pitts and Falcons something to look forward to as they prepare for Green Bay Packers.

Kyle Pitts Has A Chance To Leave His Quiet Start Behind

Kyle Pitts was not laughing at Cooper Rush when a short video started spreading online. The clip made it look like he was happy to hear that Penix was returning.

Pitts later pushed back on that idea. He made it clear that Rush deserved respect for stepping in when the team needed him.

“We heard it in the offensive meeting,” Pitts said. “It was great hearing that. But also, don't wanna leave Coop out of it, and I want to give him his respects as well and appreciate all of what he's done.”

Rush had a difficult start after joining the Falcons shortly before the season. He threw for 229 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions across his two starts. Atlanta lost both games.

Kyle Pitts trying not to laugh when he's told he has a QB now ????



Credit @ByDanielFlick for the question. pic.twitter.com/MqJv6JHfV6 — Matt (@ImTempy) September 22, 2026

Pitts also had little production during that stretch. He caught only two passes for 15 yards across the opening two games. That is a sharp drop from the chances he received when Penix was starting last season.

Kyle Pitts And Michael Penix Jr. Could Bring Back A Familiar Connection

The numbers from 2025 give the Falcons some hope. Penix started nine regular-season games, and Pitts had at least four targets in each of those games.

In their first game together, Pitts caught seven of eight targets for 59 yards. He then added four catches for 37 yards in Week 2 and four more for 39 yards in Week 3.

Their best shared moment came against Washington. Penix targeted Pitts five times, and Pitts caught all five for 70 yards and a touchdown.

There were quieter games too. Still, Pitts remained involved. He had seven catches for 62 yards in Week 7 and four catches for 48 yards when Penix returned in Week 9.

That connection now gets another chance.

Penix said he felt confident about his knee after deciding he was ready to return. The Falcons will need him to settle quickly, especially with a short week before facing Green Bay.

For Pitts, the return is about more than one viral clip. It is a chance to find the role he had with Penix before, while also leaving the noise around Cooper Rush behind.