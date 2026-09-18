The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into Week 2 with another injury concern after head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Josh Simmons and Chamarri Conner. Both players missed practice again Friday and are most likely to be ruled out against the Indianapolis Colts. Kansas City opened the season with a 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos while the next game could test its depth in different areas. At the same time rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane returned to full practice while Chris Jones also made progress. The latest updates give the Chiefs both concerns and some relief before Sunday night.

Josh Simmons And Chamarri Conner Move Closer To Missing Indianapolis Colts Game

Andy Reid told reporters that Simmons and Conner may be listed as out. The update leaves Kansas City without two players who were expected to have important roles this season.

Simmons a 2025 first-round pick, has been dealing with a back injury since training camp. He also missed the final two preseason games and did not play against Denver.

“He's at that two-week mark now, so they'll go back and reevaluate it,” Reid said. “I know he's feeling better than he was. Was good enough to play? We'll see.”

With Simmons unlikely to return, Kahlil Benson could again start at left tackle. His first NFL start came earlier than expected, but his work against Denver gave Kansas City some confidence.

Conner is dealing with a knee injury suffered during training camp. He was expected to start in the Chiefs secondary while Jaden Hicks stepped in and played every defensive snap in the opener.

Reid said Conner is improving but did not give a return date.

Friday marks one month since a back issue caused Josh Simmons to miss his first practice, and it's been two weeks since he received a second opinion.



Andy Reid said today there is no timeline for his return, and the medical staff will "go back and reevaluate it." pic.twitter.com/20eJXxosil — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 18, 2026

“I can't give you a timeline, but he's (Conner) getting better,” Reid said. “It's just a matter of the swelling staying consistently out of it. He's doing everything he can do with the trainers, but it is getting better.”

Mansoor Delane And Chris Jones Give Kansas City Chiefs Some Positive Injury News

There was better news for Kansas City with Mansoor Delane.

Delane injured his shoulder after intercepting Bo Nix in the opening drive against Denver. He returned to practice during the week and avoided missing time despite the early concern.

Chris Jones also remained limited because of a calf issue, but Reid indicated the defensive tackle should be fine. Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice were full participants Friday.

The Indianapolis Colts will bring a different challenge, especially through Jonathan Taylor and their rushing attack. Kansas City will need its young players to step up again if Simmons and Conner remain unavailable.