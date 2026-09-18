Joey Porter Jr.'s return to practice was expected to bring some clarity to his status with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Instead, the cornerback's latest setback has left the team with more questions before Week 2. Porter missed the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons after dealing with a back issue during training camp. He later returned to practice, but his status changed from a back injury to NIR/conditioning. Then he left Thursday's practice with a trainer. Now, Porter has been ruled out against the New England Patriots, adding more tension to an already difficult situation for Pittsburgh.

Another Missed Game Keeps Joey Porter Jr.'s Steelers Future Unclear

Porter's latest absence has made his situation harder to read. After missing the opener, he returned to practice and appeared to be moving closer to playing. However, his status changed from a back injury to NIR/conditioning, which raised questions about his readiness.

NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala questioned why Pittsburgh had not taken stronger action if Porter was medically ready.

“At this point, is this a little spineless?” Kinkhabwala said on 93.7 The Fan. “Like, medically clear him and fine him. If it's not the back anymore, then wasn't it incumbent upon him to be conditioned?”

The picture is not that simple. Porter missed much of training camp because of his back and only returned late in the preseason. The Steelers have also not said that he refused to play.

Head coach Mike McCarthy had sounded positive earlier in the week.

“Joey had a good day yesterday. He did everything that he was scheduled to do, so hopefully we can make some progress today. So that's our outlook for Joey,” McCarthy told reporters.

Look at Joey Porter Jr going through his stretch routine. He's making a mockery of it. I'd tell him to just take a lap. And a shower. Get out of here. pic.twitter.com/fMl0vYkP49 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 18, 2026

That progress did not lead to a return. ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported that Porter left the portion of Thursday's practice open to reporters with a trainer after taking part in individual drills.

Joey Porter Jr.'s Contract Dispute Could Add Pressure To Pittsburgh Steelers

Porter's health is not the only issue surrounding his future. His contract situation has also remained unresolved. The 2023 first-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal, while Pittsburgh has already extended several players from that draft class.

Before the season opener, Porter was asked if he would play without a new contract.

“I don't know,” Porter said. “I got to talk to the guys upstairs and my agents about that.”

That answer has added another layer to his current situation. Still, neither Porter nor the Steelers has publicly said that the contract talks are the reason for his missed games.

The Steelers will now face the Patriots without one of their key defensive backs. Porter recorded 52 tackles, 14 passes defensed, one sack and one interception in 2025.

Trade talk has also grown around the cornerback. A source told ESPN that it was unclear whether Porter would wear a Steelers uniform again, but no trade has been announced.

For now, Pittsburgh must work through Porter's health and contract situation before deciding what comes next.