The Los Angeles Rams are looking to move past a difficult Week 1, but a story involving their NFC West rival has added another talking point. Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald recently explained how artificial intelligence is becoming part of the team's preparation. His comments caught the attention of Kelly Stafford the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. She reacted to the Seahawks' approach on social media and questioned where the technology could lead. Her comments came as Los Angeles prepares for the New York Giants while Seattle gets ready for another NFC West game.

Kelly Stafford Questions Seattle Seahawks' Growing Use Of AI In NFL Preparation

Mike Macdonald told The Athletic that tools such as Copilot could become an important part of Seattle's preparation. The Seahawks are already using AI in their daily work including studying film and running game models faster.

Kelly Stafford reacted after seeing a graphic about Seattle's use of the technology. She wrote, "I'm sure everyone is doing this or maybe not, I don't know… but it just doesn't feel right."

She also posted a poll asking, "Does AI scare you?" Her Instagram followers were given yes and no options.

Kelly later raised another concern about the possible impact on coaches. Commenting on the same topic, she wrote, "I feel like this is teaching them to take over coaching jobs…?"

Her comments have added an unusual layer to an NFC West rivalry that already carries plenty of history. The Seahawks defeated the Rams in last season's NFC Championship Game and the teams are scheduled to meet again on Christmas Day and in Week 18.

Matthew Stafford And Los Angeles Rams Face Pressure After A Poor Week 1 Showing

The AI discussion is separate from the Rams' immediate problem, which is their offense.

The Rams had trouble building drives and finished with only two strong possessions according to Stafford. He completed just four of 11 passes in the first half while the offense struggled to create steady momentum.

"We didn't play well enough," Stafford said after the game. "Only had probably two good drives, to be honest with you, the entire day. One of them ends up in a touchdown."

"The lack of efficiency and effectiveness in the pass game prevented us from getting any continuity," the Rams coach said.

Los Angeles now has 11 days to prepare for the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The team also returns home after its difficult trip to Australia.

The run game showed some positive signs, and the offensive line remained healthy. With the defense also dealing with Myles Garrett's absence, the Rams could need a stronger showing from Stafford and the offense.

For Kelly Stafford, Seattle's AI strategy has raised questions about where football preparation is heading. For Matthew Stafford, the focus will be on finding a response on the field.