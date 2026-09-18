The Buffalo Bills have opened the 2026 NFL season with two wins still their early success has also shown how hard it is to predict their offense. Josh Allen has repeatedly turned broken plays into chances for big gains leaving defenders and even teammates waiting to see what comes next. James Cook recently gave a closer look at what it is like to play beside Allen when the original plan no longer works. Cook's comments came as he also reached another major mark in Buffalo Bills history against the Detroit Lions, adding another layer to his strong start.

Josh Allen Breaks From The Play And Forces James Cook To React

Josh Allen's ability to escape pressure has become a major part of the Buffalo Bills offense. When a designed play falls apart, the quarterback can use his legs, extend the action and create something that was not part of the original plan.

That leaves Cook with a simple job. He has to stay ready and watch Allen.

“Yeah, I be looking on plays like that when he's scrambling and stuff like that; I just be thinking, get open, and when he's running, chase the ball. You never know what he might do. He might do some crazy s***,” Cook said.

Allen's style has also helped keep the offense moving when defenses appear to have the right call. Former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott previously described the quarterback's ability to make unexpected plays as something that could leave him both amazed and overwhelmed.

"'But Colin, they have James Cook!' Yeah, he's good. Since James Cook, running back, arrived in Buffalo, since that time, Josh Allen has 20 more rushing touchdowns than James Cook…totally different class" – Colin Cowherd pic.twitter.com/gc2eVgmmus — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 18, 2026

Through two games, Allen has thrown for 582 yards and five touchdowns. He has also added four rushing scores as Buffalo Bills started 2-0.

James Cook's Latest Record Shows How Important He Has Become

Cook has not only been part of Allen's unusual playmaking. He is also moving higher on the Buffalo Bills' all-time rushing list.

Against the Detroit Lions, Cook needed 130 rushing yards to pass Joe Cribbs for fifth place. A 22-yard run in the fourth quarter pushed him beyond Cribbs' 4,445 career rushing yards with Buffalo.

Cook now has 4,451 rushing yards for the franchise. He reached that total in far fewer carries than Cribbs, underlining how productive he has become since Buffalo drafted him in the second round in 2022.

Only four players are now ahead of Cook on the list. Josh Allen sits fourth with 4,744 rushing yards, while Fred Jackson, O.J. Simpson and Thurman Thomas remain further ahead.

Cook also believes Allen's preparation has changed the quarterback's approach.

“I just been seeing that he been coming in each and every week. I mean, he come in there prepare his ass off. I mean, be the first one in there, the last one to leave. So I mean, just taking that extra step to go get a chip, I guess.”

With Allen creating plays when structure breaks down and Cook providing a strong ground attack, the Buffalo Bills have found an offense that can change quickly once the original plan disappears.