Tom Cruise went to Arrowhead Stadium on September 14 to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs open their 2026 season. He expected a big NFL night, but Taylor Swift's football knowledge caught him off guard. Days later, Cruise explained what surprised him most about Swift while speaking about the game.

The actor joined Swift in Kelce's suite as the Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 31-10. Cruise later shared the story on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, giving fans a funny look at how much Swift has learned about football.

Tom Cruise Could Not Believe How Much Taylor Swift Knows About NFL

Cruise admitted that he had not attended an NFL game since before the COVID-19 pandemic, so his return to a football stadium came with a familiar face beside him. Swift, however, seemed far more comfortable with the game than he expected.

“Oh, she knows her stuff,” Cruise said during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He then explained how different Swift's football knowledge looked when she first met Kelce. According to Cruise, the pop star initially asked basic questions about the game and about Kelce's famous matchups with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“She was asking things like, ‘What was it like playing against your brother?' and ‘Did you tackle each other?'” Cruise recalled on the show.

Cruise also said he told Travis Kelce about those questions. Swift apparently praised Kelce for being patient with her while she learned more about the sport.

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Tom cruise - Taylor is a genius, she's funny and such a great sense of human. ♥️. pic.twitter.com/BFFTxRxeiH — Mubarak. ???????????? (@DrealMb) September 18, 2026

That conversation now feels very different. Swift has spent the last few NFL seasons watching Kelce and following the Chiefs closely. Cruise's comments offered a glimpse at how much she has picked up along the way.

Travis Kelce Gave Taylor Swift Plenty To Celebrate At Arrowhead

Swift had a strong reason to enjoy her return to Arrowhead on September 14. Kelce finished the Chiefs' season opener with three catches for 71 yards, including a 59-yard reception in the 31-10 win over Denver.

The appearance also marked Swift's first Chiefs game since she and Kelce married on July 3, 2026. She watched from the suite with Cruise and other guests as Kelce helped Kansas City start the season with a convincing win.

In Cruise's case, though, the night was not only about watching one of the NFL's biggest stars return. He also discovered that Swift, who once needed Kelce's patience while learning the game, now knows enough about football to surprise him.