Arch Manning's recent controversy has taken a new turn after fans brought Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel into the conversation. Manning faced criticism for laughing about a fake AI video that showed Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian appearing to hit ESPN reporter Holly Rowe. He later apologized for his comments. Now, some fans are questioning why Manning faced strong criticism while the Russini and Vrabel story received a different public response. The two situations involve different facts and standards, but the comparison has become a major part of the online debate.

NFL Fans Ask Why Arch Manning Took More Heat While Dianna Russini And Mike Vrabel Faced A Different Kind Of Backlash

The issue started after Texas Longhorns defeated Ohio State 24-23. An AI-created video falsely showed Steve Sarkisian slapping Holly Rowe. During a media session, Arch Manning was asked about the clip and laughed with reporters before calling it “hilarious.”

The reaction quickly spread online. Manning later apologized to Rowe and admitted that his words and actions were insensitive. Rowe accepted the apology, but the discussion did not end there.

Some fans felt Manning's response was wrong because the fake video still showed violence against a woman. Others focused on the fact that it was an AI creation and argued that the criticism had become too large for a brief mistake.

Nah they gotta get Arch Manning some media training ASAP. This is CRAZY lmaoo



“I saw the AI Edit of (Sark) slapping Holly Rowe… That's a good one” - Arch Manning pic.twitter.com/YoJFeA4ByI — Hater Report (@HaterReport) September 15, 2026

That disagreement opened the door for another comparison.

Dianna Russini And Mike Vrabel Comparison Puts Arch Manning's Apology Under A New Spotlight

Fans began pointing to the controversy involving former The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. The Athletic's investigation found that Russini's undisclosed relationship with Vrabel violated its standards because it created the appearance of a conflict of interest.

However, the investigation did not establish the full nature of their relationship. It also found no clear evidence that Russini used her reporting to promote Vrabel or help his teams. Russini had resigned from The Athletic in April.

One fan questioned the difference in reactions, writing, “I find your Arch Manning outrage funny when you had nothing to say about Dianna Russini Weird how that works. I guess to you doesn't negatively impact women in sports? Or you're just paid off for silence?”

Another fan wrote, “Yall were not this mad at Diana Russini who literally broke every ethical boundary in the workplace IN REAL LIFE.”

The reactions show that the conversation is now bigger than Manning's press conference. Fans are debating how sports media handles controversial behavior and whether similar standards are applied in different cases.

Still, the two stories should not be treated as identical. Manning's controversy centered on his reaction to a fake video, while the Russini and Vrabel case concerned workplace ethics and the appearance of a conflict of interest. Those differences remain important as the online debate continues.