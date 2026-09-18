Steve Belichick is leaving the North Carolina Tar Heels coaching staff after the university completed an investigation into its football program. The defensive coordinator, who is also head coach Bill Belichick's son, had been away from the team on medical leave since August. His resignation will take effect in late October when that leave ends. The decision brings another major change to Bill Belichick's first years in college football. It also comes weeks after general manager Michael Lombardi resigned during the investigation, adding more attention to the program before its biggest early-season test.

Steve Belichick's North Carolina Exit Follows The University Investigation

North Carolina said its investigation found that “certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina's values and standards of conduct.” The university also said those actions were “isolated in scope” and did not amount to a wider failure within the football program.

Reports from WRAL had earlier said investigators asked questions involving Steve Belichick and alleged drug use. Some reports also raised claims about possible drugs being provided to players. North Carolina has not publicly confirmed those specific allegations against Steve Belichick.

The school said corrective steps are already being handled by Carolina Athletics and the Office of University Counsel. It also said the investigation is now considered resolved.

Steve Belichick joined North Carolina in December 2024 after working as defensive coordinator at Washington. His move to Chapel Hill gave Bill Belichick another familiar face as he made the jump from the NFL to college football.

???????? Steve Belichick has resigned as North Carolina's defensive coordinator. He's been on medical leave since August 6.



The son of former #Patriots HC Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/mVwuholqHy — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 17, 2026

While Steve Belichick was away, his brother Brian Belichick took over defensive play-calling duties. That role is expected to continue after Steve Belichick leaves.

Bill Belichick Now Turns His Focus Toward North Carolina's Clemson Test

The timing matters for Bill Belichick and North Carolina. The Tar Heels have opened the 2026 season with two wins and will now face Clemson in their ACC opener on September 19.

North Carolina recently beat East Tennessee State 35-3, showing little sign of slowing down despite the off-field questions surrounding the coaching staff.

Billy Edwards threw two first-quarter touchdown passes and finished with 244 passing yards. Demon June added three rushing touchdowns as North Carolina controlled the game early.

The defense also produced a strong performance. The Tar Heels held East Tennessee State to 255 yards forced two turnovers and recorded four sacks.

Bill Belichick has already faced questions about his control of the program during the turmoil. When asked about it last week, the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach said, “If you're around here every day, I think you'd see it.”

Now, the Clemson game brings another test for North Carolina. With Steve Belichick preparing to leave the staff and Brian Belichick handling defensive play-calling, Bill Belichick must move forward while his program continues to deal with changes away from the field