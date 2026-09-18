Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett is recovering faster than expected from left knee surgery, and head coach Sean McVay is not hiding his amazement. The 30-year-old went under the knife on Monday following a knee issue that shadowed him through training camp and carried into his Rams debut. By Thursday, McVay confirmed Garrett had already ditched his crutches, barely two days after he was seen using them. The Rams placed Garrett on injured reserve Thursday, locking him out for at least four games.

How long will Myles Garrett be out after knee surgery?

Myles Garrett's placement on injured reserve means he cannot return before Week 6, which puts his earliest possible game back at October 18 against the Arizona Cardinals. In the meantime, Los Angeles faces the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills without their marquee pass rusher.

The surgery followed a forgettable Rams debut. In the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, which Los Angeles lost 27-7, Garrett played over 60 percent of the defensive snaps and finished with zero tackles and zero sacks. He did not mince words about his own performance afterward, calling it the "worst version" of himself and vowing to return to the standard he sets for himself. The knee issue, which the team had been managing throughout training camp hoping to avoid surgery, made that promise a longer-term one.

Despite the uncertain timeline, McVay was notably upbeat speaking to reporters Thursday. He compared Garrett's healing to a Marvel superhero, saying the defensive end is "already healing fast" and recovering "like Wolverine." It is the kind of quote that sounds casual but actually says something meaningful about a player's physical condition and, perhaps more importantly, his mentality.

Was the Myles Garrett trade worth it for the Rams?

That question will linger around Los Angeles until Garrett gets back on the field and starts making quarterbacks pay. The Rams gave up a significant package to land him from the Cleveland Browns in June, including linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.

What they got in return is one of the most dominant pass rushers in NFL history. Garrett set an NFL record with 23 sacks in 2025 and earned his second AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. His career sack total now stands at 125.5, a number that earns him a place in the conversation among the all-time greats at his position.

A knee surgery and a stretch on injured reserve change the short-term math but not the long-term bet. McVay's "Wolverine" comment may be a bit of locker room humor, but it also signals that the Rams are not bracing for a worst-case outcome here. Garrett appears to be ahead of where most players are at this point post-surgery, and that matters when your defensive line's entire identity was built around him arriving in peak form.