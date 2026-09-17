Jason Kelce's daughters once found it hard to see Taylor Swift as anything other than the superstar they knew from the world of music. When they first met her through Travis Kelce, her famous name was still fresh in their minds. That made one small part of their new family connection especially funny. On the latest episode of New Heights, Jason and Travis looked back at how the girls slowly got used to Taylor. What began with them calling her by her full name later grew into a warm relationship, with the girls becoming part of major family moments.

Jason Kelce Reveals Why His Daughters First Saw Taylor Swift As A Superstar

Travis Kelce brought up the story during the September 16 episode of New Heights, recalling how Jason's daughters reacted when they first met Taylor Swift.

“We had to break that habit with the girls,” Travis said. “When they got to meet Aunt Tay Tay, they were calling her ‘Taylor Swift.'”

Jason also remembered how the girls would ask him questions while using Taylor's full name.

“‘Taylor Swift, can I do this? Taylor Swift!'” Jason recalled.

He then told them, “You can call her ‘Taylor.'”

For the children, the reaction was understandable. Taylor Swift was already a huge name before she became part of their family circle. Jason also admitted that he had a similar habit when he first met actor Tom Cruise. He said it took him a few meetings before “Tom Cruise” became simply “Tom” in his mind.

????| Travis Kelce revealed that his brother Jason's daughters were calling their now aunt her full name Taylor Swift at the beginning:



“We had to break that habit for the girls at first, they were like ‘Taylor Swift can I do this, Taylor Swift can I do that'… adorable” pic.twitter.com/aImpC2N6PQ — Taylor Swift HQ (@TSwiftHQ13) September 16, 2026

Jason shares four daughters with Kylie Kelce: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley. As time passed, Taylor became a more familiar presence in their lives.

Taylor Swift Grew Closer To Jason Kelce's Daughters Through Time And Family Moments

The relationship grew through simple time together rather than just big public events. Taylor Swift previously spoke about spending time with the girls and baking with them. She said they loved sprinkles and even mentioned working on a “funfetti sourdough” for them.

That connection later became part of an important family celebration. Jason's daughters were involved in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, giving them a role in a day that brought both families together.

Jason later praised his daughters and described the wedding as a special event for the whole family. He also said Taylor and Travis loved the girls and that he was happy they could be part of the celebration.

The change is what makes the story stand out. The girls first saw Taylor as the famous singer everyone knew. Over time, she became someone they could spend time with, bake with and know on a much more personal level. For the Kelce family, “Taylor Swift” slowly became simply “Aunt Tay Tay.”