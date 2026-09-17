Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and model Christen Harper have one of the more understated love stories in the NFL. They met in 2019 on Raya, a private celebrity dating app, at a point when Christen had just ended a long-term relationship and had no plans to date seriously. Goff changed that. What started as an unexpected match quietly grew into something permanent. The two married in June 2024, welcomed daughter Romy Isabelle in July 2025, and are now building a life together in Detroit.

How did Jared Goff and Christen Harper meet?

The origin story is surprisingly low-key for an NFL quarterback and a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Christen had recently come out of a long-term relationship and genuinely planned to stay single for a while. Raya was more of a casual experiment than a serious search. Then Goff showed up in her matches.

She has spoken about it openly, including in a video for Sports Illustrated during Miami Swim Week, where she explained that meeting him changed the entire plan she had for herself. There was no dramatic buildup. They connected, started spending time together, and things built naturally from there.

Raya, for those unfamiliar, is an invite-only app that operates on referrals and membership approval. It has become well-known as a platform where public figures can meet others without the usual noise that comes with being recognizable. For Goff and Christen, it turned out to be the right place at the right time.

When did Jared Goff and Christen Harper get engaged and married?

They dated for about three years before Goff proposed in June 2022. The setting was Cabo, Mexico, during a trip with friends, which sounds exactly like the kind of proposal that feels personal rather than staged for cameras. Christen said yes.

The wedding came two years later. On June 22, 2024, the couple married in Ojai, California, a quiet hill town about 90 minutes north of Los Angeles that has become something of a go-to for low-key, tasteful weddings among those who can afford to be selective.

It was not a splashy event designed for headlines. Just two people who had built something real over several years and chose to make it official.

Who is Christen Harper and what does she do beyond being Jared Goff's wife?

Christen Harper is a working model with a career that existed well before Goff came into the picture and continues to stand on its own. Her highest-profile work has come through Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, where she has built a consistent presence over the years.

Since moving to Detroit with Goff after his 2021 trade from the Los Angeles Rams, Christen has also become active in community work around the city. She is not just a presence at games. She has invested time in charitable efforts connected to the area.

In July 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Romy Isabelle. Christen has since shared glimpses of motherhood on social media, including a photo gallery from the Lions' season opener against the New Orleans Saints that featured Romy front and center.

As Goff heads into another season with Detroit, Christen remains part of the picture, at home, in the stands, and in a life built gradually from a dating app match neither of them was expecting to take seriously.