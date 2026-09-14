Jaxson Dart did not ease into his 2026 season. He took over Sunday Night Football, picked apart the Dallas Cowboys from the first drive, and put up one of the sharpest performances by a second-year quarterback in recent Giants history. When it was over, 28-20 in New York's favor, Dart had thrown for 230 yards, three touchdowns, and completed 23 of 29 passes. His girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, said it plainly: "I am so proud," with a white heart over her Instagram story repost of the NFL's own highlight.

What did Jaxson Dart do against Cowboys in Week 1?

The scoreline flatters Dallas a little. This was not a close game for most of the night.

Dart had the Giants moving on their very first possession, leading a 10-play, 83-yard touchdown drive that set the tone immediately. After a couple of stumbles, he rallied before halftime on a six-play, 55-yard drive to push New York up 14-7. The Cowboys never truly recovered after that.

The second half belonged to the Giants. They chewed over eight minutes of clock in the third quarter, scored again, and then did it once more on a 13-play, 65-yard drive that bled over eight more minutes and put the game at 28-14. Dallas scored late to make it respectable, but that was that.

Dart also ran the ball 11 times for 54 yards, which is not nothing. That kind of dual-threat production is what made him a coveted prospect coming out of Ole Miss, and it showed up at the right moment under new head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Cam Skattebo, returning after a season-ending ankle injury in 2025, rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Likely, fresh from Baltimore, caught two touchdowns.

This was not a system doing the heavy lifting. Dart was decisive, accurate, and comfortable in a new scheme on opening night.

Why is Marissa Ayers' reaction getting attention?

Ayers is no stranger to showing up for Dart publicly. She has been vocal during his rise from draft prospect to NFL starter, and her reaction Sunday was exactly what it looked like: genuine.

She reposted the NFL's recap of Dart's night and wrote "I am so proud" over it. No elaborate caption, no performance. Just four words and a heart. That kind of simple, unfiltered support tends to land with fans because it reads as real, and in a media landscape full of curated moments, it cuts through.

The Giants faithful have been waiting a while for a quarterback who looks like the answer. After one game, Dart has not answered every question, but he has given the fanbase something they have been short on: a reason to feel genuinely good about what lines up behind the center.